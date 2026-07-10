Culver's Is Ditching This Popular Fountain Soda, And Some Fans Are In Mourning

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Next time you pop by Culver's for a ButterBurger (which sets the chain apart from other fast food joints), your drink options are going to look slightly different. The Midwestern-based burger and frozen custard restaurants are making a tiny tweak to soda offerings, swapping one bright yellow, citrusy, caffeinated soda for a cherry-flavored cola. Culver's has decided to replace Mello Yello with Cherry Coke, so those who are looking for a Mountain Dew-adjacent pick-me-up are now out of luck. (Though I do question why you wouldn't go for Culver's specialty root beer, which tastes better than any other soda at the store).

The remaining citrus sodas now come down to two: Sprite and Fanta Orange. Notably, neither of those contains caffeine, so if you want a boost, you'll have to opt for a different Coke product. Though if truth be told, sometimes it's hard even to remember if Mello Yello's still even around. Of course, some Culver's fans have already noticed. One person commented in a Reddit thread, "Was going to get Mello Yello on Thursday when we stopped there and it was gone. Didn't ask why but now it makes sense. Must not have been selling well enough."