14 Celebrity-Owned Foods Brands That Are Surprisingly Good
Celebrities are no strangers to the food game. Once they've become recognizable figures, it is easy enough to slap their image on a couple of products and make some sales. Often, the products are subpar and survive by riding on the fame of the founder rather than standing on their own merits. However, there are some products that stand out from the crowd and are actually quite good. The foods and restaurants included here fall into the second camp. These brands are surprisingly good, and even though they have a celebrity endorsement, they don't need it to win fans.
The brands come in all sorts of different styles. There are examples of high-end sushi restaurants, burger joints, and taco restaurants with innovative menus. There are also cookbooks, cookware, and baking mixes aimed at home chefs. Some of them are surprises, such as a Pro Bowl running back making gourmet mustard, while others are on-brand, such as a coffee-loving influencer founding their own coffee company. What unites them is that they are all surprisingly good and worth a spot in the pantry or fridge.
Trejo's Tacos
It surprises some people to learn that legendary Hollywood tough guy Danny Trejo is a foodie. His long hair, tattooed torso, and grizzled demeanor have earned him starring roles in movies such as "Desperado," "Heat," and "Machete," where he typically plays a villain with an "I eat chili cold from the can" persona. In reality, he is a successful restaurateur and cookbook author.
Los Angeles is the heart and soul of Trejo's enterprises. He has four Trejo's Tacos locations around the city. The chain says it wants to find its own style while paying respect to Los Angeles Mexican food culture. The menu includes traditional items such as beef barbacoa and carnitas alongside vegan options including jackfruit braised in a citrus marinade with avocado crema and pico de gallo.
In addition to the taco restaurants, he also owns one location of Trejo's Coffee and Donuts in Hollywood. For everyone outside the Los Angeles area, Danny Trejo published a surprisingly good cookbook that has a nearly perfect 4.9-star rating on Amazon. The cookbook provides many of the recipes used at the restaurants while also detailing Trejo's experience growing up in Los Angeles.
Rob's Backstage Popcorn
The Jonas Brothers are no strangers to the food industry and, individually, they are behind a number of notable brands, including Ohza, a canned mimosa brand co-founded by Joe Jonas, and Villa One, a premium tequila company founded by Nick Jonas and John Varvatos. But one company the entire band stands behind is Rob's Backstage Popcorn.
The sweet, salty snack is the brainchild of family friend and co-founder Rob Garbowsky. He served the popcorn one day while Nick Jonas was visiting. Jonas loved it and took it on tour. The snack was a preferred treat for the band and crew. Fans got their first taste during the 2021 tour when it was served at select venues. The next year, it debuted at 2,800 Walmart stores across the country. The original flavor is a savory-sweet blend, and from there the band added a classic BBQ and Priyanka's Mumbai Nights. The popcorn received glowing reviews, showing you don't need to be a fan of the band to be a fan of this snack.
MìLà
When not starring in Marvel and Barbie movies, Simu Liu helps lead MìLà, a company known for its frozen soup dumplings. He is one of the company's lead investors, as well as its chief content officer and brand ambassador. The company was founded by a husband-and-wife team of second-generation Chinese Americans who want to bring restaurant-quality dumplings and noodles to the frozen food aisle.
The enterprise started as a restaurant in the Seattle area in 2018. The COVID-19 lockdown forced a pivot, and perfecting frozen dumplings became the new goal. When Simu Liu joined the company in 2024, he said that growing up, he was often made fun of for eating foods that weren't familiar to many of his peers. "MìLà is demystifying Chinese cuisine and creating an inclusive conversation around third culture in a way that I'm thrilled to be a part of," he said in an interview with Entrepreneur.
It was his parents' seal of approval that brought Liu on board. After tweeting about his love of soup dumplings and how much he liked introducing people to them, MìLà sent a box. He was out of town, but his visiting parents ate them all. Their enthusiastic endorsement was enough to convince Liu. The public reaction has also been positive. The soup dumplings have received thousands of customer reviews from Target shoppers, and more than 80% give five stars.
Nobu
It's not that surprising that Robert De Niro is associated with a high-end restaurant brand, but the scale of his success as a restaurateur is impressive. Robert De Niro is a co-founder of Nobu, which opened with a single location in New York City in 1994 and has expanded into a global chain that includes a collection of luxury hotels. De Niro convinced renowned sushi chef Nobu Matsuhisa, who owned a restaurant that De Niro frequented in Los Angeles, to start Nobu in New York.
They opened a location in Tribeca that became a hotspot for celebrities and won Best New Restaurant from the James Beard Foundation in 1995. Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, the culinary force behind the restaurant, is one of the most acclaimed sushi chefs and has collected nine Outstanding Chef nominations from the James Beard Foundation. Robert De Niro may be well-known for his success on screen, but he's no slouch in the restaurant business.
Trill Burgers
Trill Burgers was co-founded by Houston hip-hop legend Bun B in 2021, and the accolades have poured in as he has built the business. In 2022, while the brand was operating as a pop-up without a brick-and-mortar location, Trill Burgers won "Good Morning America's" United States of Burgers competition and the title of best burger in America. The burger consists of two all-beef smashed patties, caramelized onions, pickles, and Trill Sauce on a potato roll bun.
The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gave the Texas brand another opportunity to shine. Bun B was one of the headlining performers, but the concert wasn't the only thing sizzling. The Trill Burgers food stand drew long lines and served more than 41,000 burgers during the 20-day event and was awarded a Gold Buckle Foodie Award for Best Classic Fair Food. There are two locations in Houston now, and the burgers have also made appearances at music festivals including Coachella, Rolling Loud, Something in the Water, and Rock the Bells.
Cloud 23
While David Beckham is keeping things spicy in Miami with a soccer team that boasts superstars such as Lionel Messi, his son, Brooklyn, built Cloud 23, a premium hot sauce brand. Despite some well-publicized family strife, Brooklyn leans into the family brand and chose "23" in the name to pay homage to the number his father wore at Real Madrid and with the LA Galaxy. The hot sauce comes in two flavors, hot habanero and sweet jalapeño. Both are made from organic ingredients and are Non-GMO Project Verified items.
One of the drawbacks to having uber-famous parents is a public perception of being a "nepo baby." Combine that with a shifting career path that includes stints in modeling and photography, and there are some who might scoff at a food item from the younger Beckham. Those people might want to reach for a bottle of Cloud 23 the next time they are looking for a good hot sauce to put on eggs. It's a surprisingly good condiment that has overwhelmingly positive reviews on Amazon and an overall 4.6 rating. In a 2025 interview with Vanity Fair, Beckham said he'd found his calling with Cloud 23. "As long as you're doing what you love, it's the most important thing. And yeah, I tried a bunch of stuff out but I finally created this, and it's what makes me happy."
Cravings
Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has been building a food brand and sharing her love for cooking for several years. Her first cookbook was published in 2016. That was followed by two more cookbooks and a line of cookware. From there, the company has expanded into a full line of consumer packaged goods that includes a variety of baking mixes.
What distinguishes Teigen's brand is that it is centered on the foods she eats and serves, such as the quirky recipe that combines spinach and artichoke dip with buffalo chicken dip. "It was never about putting my name on something," Teigen told Food Business News. "It was about sharing the food I actually cook for my family and friends." The goal is to provide a line of foods that are simple to prepare but taste like you spent all day in the kitchen. According to Teigen, her brand is there so a random Tuesday can taste like a holiday, and a Sunday can actually be slow.
Punk Bunny Coffee
Punk Bunny Coffee was founded by the members of Green Day, who incorporated the band's well-known bunny mascot into the organic, fair-trade coffee company. Unsurprisingly, the merch section reflects the band's punk aesthetic and looks similar to what you find at a concert. It's perfect for the people who want to display their love of both punk rock and coffee in an Americano Idiot shirt. But Punk Bunny Coffee isn't just a marketing gimmick or an excuse to sell coffee-themed merch; it's a serious company that sells high-quality roasted beans meant for coffee lovers.
It's not a fleeting pastime. Green Day has been involved in the coffee business for more than a decade now. The bandmates formed Oakland Coffee in 2015, then rebranded to Punk Bunny Coffee in 2024 and announced 7-Eleven as a retail partner. Since then, the company has further expanded its reach with a collaboration with Keurig. The collaboration makes it even easier to sample a mug of the band's coffee at home; just make sure to avoid the Keurig mistake that leads to a subpar cup of joe. Not only are the Keurig cups convenient, but they also receive consistent positive consumer reviews.
Bijan Mustardson
Superstar NFL running back Bijan Robinson is also in the gourmet mustard business with a company he launched while in college. In one of the more unique NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals, Bijan Robinson teamed up with local chefs to create his own line of mustard that he named Bijan Mustardson. The mustard, purely by happenstance, hit the shelves just before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season. As luck would have it, legendary Texas running back Earl Campbell owns a sausage company, giving Longhorn fans a can't-miss tailgate combo for the season.
The surprisingly good mustard shouldn't be reserved just for Bijan's fans, though. It is available on Amazon, where it has received 158 reviews to date, with a whopping 82% of them being five-star reviews. It comes in Dijon, yellow, and honey mustard flavors and works with any mustard-friendly foods.
Dr. Bombay Ice Cream
Snoop Dogg is prolific in everything he does, and that extends to his food brands. It can be dizzying to keep up with. In addition to Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, Snoop also has a 19 Crimes wine collaboration with Martha Stewart and a canned Gin & Juice cocktail brand with Dr. Dre. Until recently, he was also selling Snoop Cereal under the Broadus Foods label that he started with Master P, but that appears to have stalled amid a legal dispute.
Dr. Bombay Ice Cream is one of the newer brands from Snoop Dogg, and it has a uniquely personal story behind it. Not only did he co-found the company with his son Cordell, but it also pays homage to his father. According to the About Us page, Snoop's father grew up on a dairy farm in Mississippi, where he used to churn ice cream by hand. The love for ice cream extended through generations, and Snoop and his son have had many bonding moments over scoops of ice cream.
The company claims they have a flavor for everyone to vibe with. There are currently seven flavors in the lineup that include Peanut Butter Jelly Time, Sherbet Swizzle, and Long Beach Fruit Cart. The ice cream is available at many national retailers, including Walmart, and the reviews are positive. Many folks agree that Snoop's ice cream is a winner.
Chamberlain Coffee
Emma Chamberlain rose to prominence with a YouTube channel she started while still in high school, and by 2019, Time magazine named her one of the 25 most influential people on the internet. One of the things fans latched onto in her videos was her love for coffee. Emma Chamberlain doesn't just lend her name to the brand; she is heavily involved from a creative standpoint and sees the coffee as an extension of herself. The brand includes an extensive range of beans, cold brew, matcha, coffee accessories, and ready-to-drink canned lattes. The premium coffee is USDA-certified organic and roasted in small batches.
Chamberlain says that, growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, she used to love visiting the cafés and coffee shops and helped make coffee a crucial part of her daily routine. When Chamberlain Coffee opened its first standalone café on a trendy stretch of Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach, it fulfilled one of the brand's goals. Chamberlain said coffee shops played such a profound role in her growing up that she wanted to create a space that was special, and somewhere that people want to stop and hang out for a while. If you can't make it to the café, the online store is thriving, and the coffee can be found at many retailers including Whole Foods and Target.
Once Upon a Farm
Once Upon a Farm was founded in 2015 as a way to bring convenient, nutritious foods to the baby and children's food market. Actress Jennifer Garner joined as a co-founder in 2017. Once Upon a Farm filled a niche in the market with parents looking for simple, healthy foods. Its products can be found at more than 22,000 stores nationwide. All of the foods are made with organic fruits and vegetables and contain no added sugars. The company makes foods for the fridge, freezer, and pantry, but most of the best-sellers are sealed refrigerated pouches that are easy to transport and eat.
A refrigerated pouch of Green Kale and Apples is one of the top sellers and has more than 1,000 reviews on the company website. It uses all fresh ingredients — apples, bananas, kale, and hemp seeds. Parents rave about how their children love the flavor and texture, and it has a nearly perfect 4.9-star rating. Jennifer Garner brings star power to the brand, but the food can star on its own.
Feastables
Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast) surged to fame with a YouTube channel that has amassed more than 470 million subscribers, but his business ventures extend beyond online videos. He also has a clothing line, a game show, and a couple of food brands, including MrBeast Burger (which has received more mixed reactions), Feastables, and a Cannon Ball drink that made a colorful splash at Starbucks when it debuted in January 2026.
Feastables is a brand that Donaldson started as part of his battle with Crohn's disease. He wanted to create a "cleaner" snack bar with limited ingredients, so it was easier for those with dietary restrictions to avoid additives. Along the way, he learned of the dark side of the cocoa industry and its heavy reliance on child labor in some areas. The company states a mission of eradicating child labor in the cocoa industry and sources fair trade cocoa and partners with farms that protect children. Feastables isn't just a surprisingly good chocolate bar; it's also a company with a surprisingly uplifting mission.
TOMA
Sofia Vergara has a long relationship with Walmart that includes a clothing and swimwear line in addition to fragrances and accessories. With TOMA, Vergara expanded into the food industry with a line of frozen foods. The brand is a collaboration between Sofia Vergara and her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. He explained in an interview with Us Weekly that "TOMA is the best of Latin American food. We cherry-picked our favorite things from every country in South America, and made [it] our own."
The lineup includes foods such as empanadas, croquetas, and pandebono, a Colombian cheese bread. The products debuted at Walmart in 2025 and have received generally positive reviews, with one reviewer even claiming it was the best chicken empanada they had ever tasted. The company's website describes TOMA as a joint venture with Everybody Eats, an innovative company that operates several other brands such as Umami Burger and Stonie Bowls. The Vergaras' line adds exciting Latin flavors to the lineup.