14 Celebrity-Owned Foods Brands That Are Surprisingly Good

Celebrities are no strangers to the food game. Once they've become recognizable figures, it is easy enough to slap their image on a couple of products and make some sales. Often, the products are subpar and survive by riding on the fame of the founder rather than standing on their own merits. However, there are some products that stand out from the crowd and are actually quite good. The foods and restaurants included here fall into the second camp. These brands are surprisingly good, and even though they have a celebrity endorsement, they don't need it to win fans.

The brands come in all sorts of different styles. There are examples of high-end sushi restaurants, burger joints, and taco restaurants with innovative menus. There are also cookbooks, cookware, and baking mixes aimed at home chefs. Some of them are surprises, such as a Pro Bowl running back making gourmet mustard, while others are on-brand, such as a coffee-loving influencer founding their own coffee company. What unites them is that they are all surprisingly good and worth a spot in the pantry or fridge.