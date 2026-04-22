The Keurig Mistake That's Leaving You With A Subpar Cup Of Joe

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A Keurig might be the best coffee maker for your morning routine, but coffee snobs won't hesitate to tell you it doesn't make the greatest-tasting cup out there. Is there a way to upgrade the experience while keeping the same machine, though? (Not everyone wants to futz with all of the complications involved in making an Alton Brown-style pour-over.) According to ex-barista Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, there is, although it will take a bit more time. He shares his coffee expertise on a website called Home Coffee Expert, and he also spoke with The Takeout to provide his opinions on the topic. The way he sees it, you can make the best coffee in a Keurig by swapping out premade K-Cups for home-ground beans packed into a reusable single coffee filter. (You can purchase the GoodCups four-pack for $8.95 on Amazon.)

"Using freshly ground coffee is one of the simplest ways to elevate any brewing method if you're currently using pre-ground," Woodburn-Simmond opined. "Although a sealed K-Cup will do a decent job at keeping the grounds fresh, the length of time between grinding and sealing, and the time spent in the pod, will impact the flavor." He went on to explain that grinding your coffee beans fresh each time you brew a cup allows them to retain more of the oils and compounds that give coffee its flavor, as these are volatile and will start to dissipate once the coffee is ground. As he sees it, "Your freshly ground coffee should be more vibrantly aromatic and have a richer and more complex taste than from a normal K-Cup."