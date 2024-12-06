Chrissy Teigen Combines 2 Classic Party Dips To Create The Perfect Snack

Teigen's idea to combine two delicious dips into one is far from a new concept, but it is an innovative combination of flavors that many are likely to enjoy. Teigen was well aware of this fact, which is why it landed a spot in her second cookbook "Cravings: Hungry for More", which was first released back in 2018. "I had too many dips and I had to knock one out," Teigen recalled during our discussion, "and then we combined spinach artichoke dip with a buffalo chicken dip. Iconic."

We here at The Takeout know a thing or two about how to make some good buffalo chicken dip, but the process of putting the two recipes into one isn't necessarily the easiest thing to do. In fact, Teigen herself warned us of this very thing. "It's a bit of a b***h to make, but it's worth it," Teigen admitted before adding, "It's so amazing in every bite."

As for how she eats it? Well, Teigen added that she believes the best way to eat spinach dip is with some bread and that tortilla chips are out of the question. "I like [spinach artichoke dip] with a toasty piece, like a rustic piece of bread," Teigen said. "I don't like it on tortilla chips. Tortilla chips are for salsa [and] guacamole... It's like an unwritten rule."