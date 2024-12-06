Chrissy Teigen Combines 2 Classic Party Dips To Create The Perfect Snack
Chrissy Teigen is notorious for her love of snacky foods. And with three official cookbooks to her name, her authority on the subject holds a fair amount of weight among a subsect of snack-focused foodies. While her dreams of a Taco Bell build-your-own-taco were never answered by the fast food giant, her other brainchildren in the food world have certainly impressed us here at The Takeout and her go-to party dip recipe does not disappoint.
We got the opportunity to speak to Teigen at the launch event for her collaboration with Maison Boursin and got the scoop (pun intended) on her favorite spinach and artichoke dip. In the process, she reminded us of the signature dip recipe she included in one of her cookbooks where she combined spinach and artichoke dip with buffalo chicken dip to create the perfect, creamy blend. "For one of my cookbooks, I couldn't decide if I liked buffalo or spinach dip more, I couldn't pick," said Teigen. Necessity is the mother of invention, as they say, and the buffalo spinach dip was born. By combining the two, the result allows you to enjoy both of these massively popular party dips at the same time.
Chrissy Teigen's buffalo spinach dip is a perfect union of flavors
Teigen's idea to combine two delicious dips into one is far from a new concept, but it is an innovative combination of flavors that many are likely to enjoy. Teigen was well aware of this fact, which is why it landed a spot in her second cookbook "Cravings: Hungry for More", which was first released back in 2018. "I had too many dips and I had to knock one out," Teigen recalled during our discussion, "and then we combined spinach artichoke dip with a buffalo chicken dip. Iconic."
We here at The Takeout know a thing or two about how to make some good buffalo chicken dip, but the process of putting the two recipes into one isn't necessarily the easiest thing to do. In fact, Teigen herself warned us of this very thing. "It's a bit of a b***h to make, but it's worth it," Teigen admitted before adding, "It's so amazing in every bite."
As for how she eats it? Well, Teigen added that she believes the best way to eat spinach dip is with some bread and that tortilla chips are out of the question. "I like [spinach artichoke dip] with a toasty piece, like a rustic piece of bread," Teigen said. "I don't like it on tortilla chips. Tortilla chips are for salsa [and] guacamole... It's like an unwritten rule."