13 Best Chain Restaurant Burgers Under $10 In The US

10 years ago, millennials nearly destroyed Applebee's. The generation obsessed with grass-fed beef and homemade truffle aioli had no patience for overpriced, cookie-cutter burgers. Then something strange happened: the burgers improved, and prices sank. Today, Applebee's offers the limited-time Really Big Meal Deal: a burger, fries, and a drink for $9.99. Viral creations like the new O-M-Cheese Burger are not included, but you have multiple beefy options.

You can snag a Big Bangin' Burger slathered in a sweet-and-spicy jalapeño sauce or a classic cheeseburger topped with fresh veggies. The most indulgent option is the bacon cheeseburger featuring two slices of cheese and two strips of bacon on a satisfyingly thick patty. A fluffy brioche bun holds it all together. The fatty, gooey burger has a legion of fans who say it's delicious and worth raving about. Even Applebee's skeptics have admitted that the burger is shockingly good. Getting it with fries and a drink for $9.99 is even more surprising.

There's an obvious caveat that's probably nagging you: The price isn't really $9.99 if you have to tip a server. However, Applebee's provides the answer. You can order the $9.99 meal deal and never leave your car. Most locations have staff who deliver food to customers' vehicles, and a few Applebee's even offer drive-thru windows, just like fast-food competitors. A tip is still appreciated in these scenarios, but it's normal to give far less than 20%.