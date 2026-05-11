13 Best Chain Restaurant Burgers Under $10 In The US
The best burgers come down to three things: a good sear, juicy fat, and beef that an emperor would be proud to eat. Everything else is negotiable. Cheese, bacon, a jalapeño or two — these are additions that heighten what's already there. Real American cheese can't save a dry burger. The meat is the whole story.
A $10 burger is possible because all you really need is quality beef and a cook who knows how to handle it. Chain restaurants figured this out a long time ago. The best ones have spent years (sometimes decades) perfecting their sourcing and grilling techniques. Some grind their own meat in-house; others rely on smash-style cooking or a carefully balanced beef blend. What they all have in common is a burger worth getting excited about when you have just a little cash in your pocket. Here are some of the best chain burgers we could find for under $10.
Applebee's
10 years ago, millennials nearly destroyed Applebee's. The generation obsessed with grass-fed beef and homemade truffle aioli had no patience for overpriced, cookie-cutter burgers. Then something strange happened: the burgers improved, and prices sank. Today, Applebee's offers the limited-time Really Big Meal Deal: a burger, fries, and a drink for $9.99. Viral creations like the new O-M-Cheese Burger are not included, but you have multiple beefy options.
You can snag a Big Bangin' Burger slathered in a sweet-and-spicy jalapeño sauce or a classic cheeseburger topped with fresh veggies. The most indulgent option is the bacon cheeseburger featuring two slices of cheese and two strips of bacon on a satisfyingly thick patty. A fluffy brioche bun holds it all together. The fatty, gooey burger has a legion of fans who say it's delicious and worth raving about. Even Applebee's skeptics have admitted that the burger is shockingly good. Getting it with fries and a drink for $9.99 is even more surprising.
There's an obvious caveat that's probably nagging you: The price isn't really $9.99 if you have to tip a server. However, Applebee's provides the answer. You can order the $9.99 meal deal and never leave your car. Most locations have staff who deliver food to customers' vehicles, and a few Applebee's even offer drive-thru windows, just like fast-food competitors. A tip is still appreciated in these scenarios, but it's normal to give far less than 20%.
Fuddruckers
Fuddruckers is where you go for all-American, premium-cut beef and buns baked from scratch. Start with one of the most popular orders: a simple ⅓-pound hamburger for $9.59. You can dress it up for free at the Build Your Own produce bar. Classic additions like fresh tomatoes and hand-leafed lettuce add color and crunch; a swipe of pico de gallo provides some heat. Whatever your style, regulars swear Fuddruckers has the best burgers in town.
The original Fuddruckers was an 1980s ode to fresh beef. Restaurants displayed giant hunks of red meat behind glass, and an in-house team personally ground every patty. An advertisement from the time was titled "Butcher, Baker, Good Times Maker." Now, the chain outsources its butchery needs and relies on sourcing to guarantee quality. The beef is still never frozen, and it's always cooked to order. The mouthwatering flavor packed into every Fuddruckers burger comes from a combination of high-quality beef, precise grilling, and customized toppings.
Steak 'n Shake
Bliss is a burger, and you find it at Steak 'n Shake. The $6.20 garlic double steakburger is a stack of two patties smothered in American cheese, a butter-brushed toasted bun, and enough garlic to make an Italian nonna proud. Real minced garlic swims in the butter, and garlic salt dusts the bun. Fans practically swoon over the garlicky creation, calling it amazing and worth the messy fingers. Soon, it'll get even better.
On June 1, 2026, Steak 'n Shake will officially switch to grass-fed beef, giving its burgers a leaner and gamier bite. The move is part of a broader push towards improved quality. Steak 'n Shake updated the fry recipe in 2025 (hello beef tallow) and nixed microwaves a year later, with all kitchens expected to operate sans Chef Mike by April 15. These changes mean the garlic double burger has a much better supporting cast. You can cut the richness of the meat with fries made extra-crispy and savory by tallow.
Culver's
If meat glistening with butter makes you drool, behold Culver's ButterBurger. The butter coats the inside of the bun and melts into the patty, increasing the juiciness of every bite. All ButterBurgers are worth ordering, but the $9.79 Double Bacon Deluxe is a thing of greasy beauty. Cooks smash Culver's fresh, never-frozen beef into thin patties and sear them until they're the perfect base for two thick slices of bacon, Wisconsin cheese, and creamy mayo.
What makes Culver's so good is the reliable quality of its meat. The chain uses a blend of sirloin, chuck, and plate beef to ensure optimal fattiness and flavor. There are also a few other Culver's goodies to explore if you want to round out your meal. Culver's signature root beer has been famous for more than 40 years, and its cheese curds are another homage to Wisconsin, the chain's home state. Seymour, Wisconsin, even claims to be the birthplace of the hamburger. Whatever the case, Culver's Double Bacon Deluxe is part of a long history of succulent Wisconsin burgers.
P. Terry's
Don't be fooled by the retro design; P. Terry's is a new kid on the block, a U.S. regional fast-food chain operating in Texas since 2005. Here, the claim to fame is never-frozen Black Angus beef that's free of nitrates, growth hormones, and antibiotics. The purity of the meat shines in the signature double cheeseburger. The $5.25 burger is grilled to order and elevated by a swirl of P. Terry's special sauce.
A 700-calorie burger handed to you through a window is obviously a decadent dinner, but P. Terry's fans often report feeling good after a nosh session at the chain. Physically, the body can relish the all-natural protein and fat that's never mixed with common fast-food fillers like oatmeal or soy. There's plenty to nourish the spirit here, too. Buy the cheeseburger on P.T.'s Giving Back Day, and 100% of the profits will go to charity. The chain has donated over $2.8 million so far.
In-N-Out
In-N-Out's commitment to quality burgers starts at the source. The chain exclusively uses premium cattle selected for the brand, a principle that keeps standards consistently high. There are also no time-saving microwaves or freezers at In-N-Out. Each burger patty is ground and formed from whole chuck at the chain's patty-making facilities, then delivered to locations where it is cradled in a fresh-baked bun. The result is onion-topped masterpieces like the Double Double.
Just $5.80 is enough to enjoy two 100% American beef patties, two slices of real American cheese, fresh-cut veggies, and the same In-N-Out spread that's topped its burgers since 1948. The bun is optional — many hungry souls order their Double Double "protein-style," with meat wrapped in lettuce instead of bread. Prince Harry prefers to keep the carbs and get his Double Doubles "animal-style," which means the patties are cooked in mustard and covered in grilled onions and extra sauce. The late Anthony Bourdain told Eater that In-N-Out was his favorite restaurant because of the perfection achieved by an animal-style Double Double.
Shake Shack
Burgers weren't even on the menu when the first Shake Shack cart rolled into business in 2001. Hot dogs were the star, sold on the streets of New York City to raise money for Madison Square Park. Customers grew obsessed, and the tiny cart quickly morphed into a global phenomenon. Along the way, it also turned into a top burger joint. The chain's ShackBurger is 4 ounces of some of the most succulent beef for under $10. Go with the single patty option, and you'll get a made-to-order burger finished with melty cheese, colorful veggies, and ShackSauce.
Only humanely raised Angus beef with no added hormones or antibiotics makes it through the door at Shake Shack. You can feast without ever worrying about what's in your burger. A single-patty ShackBurger rings up at $7.49, leaving room to add crispy bacon or fresh avocado for $1.99 and still stay under the $10 limit. We recommend the bacon. The rich, salty notes pair perfectly with the cheesy beef. A ShackBurger with bacon is 570 calories, enough for a decent meal on its own.
Burger King
There's a new Whopper in town, and fans say it's close to perfect. Burger King changed the classic Whopper recipe in 2026, adding creamier mayo and a cardboard box to protect the integrity of the new and improved bun. The changes are subtle, so long-time Whopper aficionados can still appreciate the famous flame-grilled beef that Americans have loved since 1957.
A regular Whopper includes mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions for $5.99. Boasting about meat quality is usually reserved for smaller or more expensive chains, yet Burger King has plenty to brag about. The Whopper is 100% beef with zero preservatives or fillers, and it's grilled over a real flame. You can get it cooked to order, too, just ask for a Whopper "hot off the broiler." There are actually over 200,000 possible Whopper modifications, from extra tomatoes to getting the burger cut in half. Burger King embraces these requests as part of its "You Rule" motto.
Waffle House
Sometimes, you need a burger joint that you can stggger into at 4 a.m. with your crew. Fast-food spots like Burger King are no good, as they usually relegate late-night diners to the drive-thru window. The Waffle House sign is like a beacon of hope for night owls who want a server and some atmosphere with their food. The 24-hour restaurant serves a ¼-pound Angus bacon burger for $8.25; add $0.65 for a slice of cheese.
Waffle House's reputation as a midnight wonderland for party-goers sometimes overshadows the food. You're more likely to hear about Waffle House brawls than the question that really matters to burger fans: how's the beef? So, here's what you need to know. The Angus bacon burger is a simple favorite that's frequently praised for its flavor. The beef is thick and placed on a grilled bun; the bacon comes from Smithfield, an American pork provider that has been operating since 1936. Lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions complete the flavor profile. This is classic American diner food, often served with a side of hash browns.
Whataburger
Whataburger is another spot that welcomes the 3 a.m. wanderer. However, this is a fast-food restaurant where lingering is rarely the goal. You can choose the drive-thru and never leave your car. Whataburger scratches a primal urge for meat when it's after midnight and you've had a long day, or it's lunchtime and you have an hour break from work. The burgers are always good and always available. Try the classic Whataburger for $9.99. The beef is never frozen, and it comes loaded with standard burger veggies and a smear of mustard instead of ketchup.
Whataburger is a frequent name in "best of" competitions. USA Today readers gave Whataburger the runner-up spots for best regional fast food, best fast-food fries, and best fast-food breakfast in 2025. The Laredo Morning Times in Texas, Whataburger's home state, gave the chain its 2025 best burger award. The Whataburger is actually designed to impress, with its five-inch bun and well-seared meat. The founder wanted customers to literally exclaim, "What a burger!"
Red Robin
Red Robin might be the only restaurant where you can order unlimited fries, a soda, and a burger for less than $9.99. The Big Yummm Deal can turn into a full day's worth of food if you're hungry enough. You get two options for the burger: Red's Double Burger or the Haystack Double Burger. Both are meaty and covered in cheese, but Red's Double is the Fan's Fave. Its fire-grilled, cheesy patties join with tomato, lettuce, and Red's Secret Tavern Sauce to create a rich play of flavor.
Normally, Red's Double Burger is $10.69, fries included. The burger deal drops the price by $0.70 and adds a drink. Unlimited fries are the go-to choice, but all standard bottomless sides are potential options. Go for the salad to lighten the meal and get a nutrient boost, or try the Yukon kettle chips for a crunchier take on potatoes. Dave Pace, CEO and president of Red Robin, said in a press release that "diners can have it all at Red Robin — affordability, quality, variety and true hospitality." The quality he's referring to 100% USDA-inspected beef that's preservative and artificial ingredient-free.
Crown Burger
So far, this list has been a virtual smorgasbord of beef, cheese, and bacon. Now it's time to add some pastrami. Crown Burger in Utah is known for its namesake burger, a ¼-pound patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Thousand Island dressing, and pastrami. The owners tried selling the creation in California at another one of their restaurants and barely managed to move a handful a day. Utah customers discovered the pastrami goodness, and now the $9.39 Crown Burger is a top seller.
Knowing the burger is under $10 might lead you to expect a meager pastrami portion. However, the kitchen layers on about ¼ pound's worth. The burger ends up with equal parts pastrami and beef, though the pastrami is more visible because it hangs over the edges of the bun. A reviewer at Utah Stories called this pastrami-and-beef combo one of the best things he's ever eaten, while we consider Crown Burger to be one of Utah's top regional fast-food chains.
Swensons
Swensons sold its first burger out of the back of a station wagon in 1933. Over 90 years later, the enormous crowds remain, and the action's moved to your car. Swensons is recognized as one of the country's best drive-in restaurants. Pull into the lot, turn on your headlights, and a cheerful curb server will appear. Swensons' drive-in style is even credited with shaping the fast-food scene in Akron, the chain's hometown. Swensons' signature burger is equally iconic.
Two cheese-covered patties, squirts of tartar sauce and BBQ sauce, and a bun with an olive-bearing toothpick sticking out — that's the $5.19 Galley Boy. Local media have even named it the city's best burger in 2026, continuing a much-lauded history. The Galley Boy has also earned national attention, appearing as a featured special at Hamburger America, a celebrated burger restaurant in New York City. Customers often appreciate how unique the burger is. The olive's briny taste adds complexity to the salty burger and cheese, and the sauces create a creamier mouthfeel than ketchup or mustard would.
Methodology
We looked at the best burgers you can buy at chain restaurants for $10 or less. We found options at fast-food giants, beloved regional staples, and a few sit-down restaurants. Every burger on this list is available to-go, so the price you see is the price you pay, with no forced tipping. These prices reflect standard menu prices before tax and fees, though costs can vary slightly by location.
Beyond price, our biggest focus was satisfaction. A cheap burger isn't much of a deal if the meat tastes bland or the portion size leaves you hungry again an hour later. The burgers on this list are flavorful and large enough to count as an entire meal. We also looked at beef quality, factoring in sourcing practices and whether the meat is fresh or frozen. Many classic burgers earned a spot, and a few surprises snuck in. Some are even award-winning. Overall, this is a definitive list of chain restaurant burgers worth your hard-earned $10.