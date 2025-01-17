Steak 'N Shake Is Bringing The Beef With A New And Improved Fry Recipe

Steak 'n Shake is known for its steakburgers and tasty milkshakes, along with speedy service, but other than their shoestring cut, the chain's fries haven't always earned them much praise. But that might change now that Steak 'n Shake has announced a modification to its French fries recipe.

The new fry recipe will now include beef tallow, improving flavor and making them more "authentic," per the brand's chief supply chain officer. Steak 'n Shake is probably on the right track of authenticity and taste with this move, considering the story behind McDonald's famed fries. The golden arches currently uses beef flavoring in its French fries, but its original recipe used beef tallow in the frying process and many have praised it as what kept the fries crispy.

"The consumer wants the best and deserves the best," added Kristen Briede, Steak 'n Shake's Chief global development officer. "By adopting 100% beef tallow, Steak n Shake is delivering the best fries possible." The chain plans to have all its locations frying its shoestring-style fries in 100% all-natural beef tallow by the end of February.

This and other changes made by Steak 'n Shake in recent years have been part of the chain's long journey to stay afloat. From restructuring its service model to suing its lender, Steak 'n Shake has been clawing its way back to profitability for years.