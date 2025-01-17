Steak 'N Shake Is Bringing The Beef With A New And Improved Fry Recipe
Steak 'n Shake is known for its steakburgers and tasty milkshakes, along with speedy service, but other than their shoestring cut, the chain's fries haven't always earned them much praise. But that might change now that Steak 'n Shake has announced a modification to its French fries recipe.
The new fry recipe will now include beef tallow, improving flavor and making them more "authentic," per the brand's chief supply chain officer. Steak 'n Shake is probably on the right track of authenticity and taste with this move, considering the story behind McDonald's famed fries. The golden arches currently uses beef flavoring in its French fries, but its original recipe used beef tallow in the frying process and many have praised it as what kept the fries crispy.
"The consumer wants the best and deserves the best," added Kristen Briede, Steak 'n Shake's Chief global development officer. "By adopting 100% beef tallow, Steak n Shake is delivering the best fries possible." The chain plans to have all its locations frying its shoestring-style fries in 100% all-natural beef tallow by the end of February.
This and other changes made by Steak 'n Shake in recent years have been part of the chain's long journey to stay afloat. From restructuring its service model to suing its lender, Steak 'n Shake has been clawing its way back to profitability for years.
Steak 'n Shake has had some struggles
A new fry recipe might be what Steak 'n Shake needs to rejuvenate enthusiasm from consumers, but it's not the first update the steakburger chain has made. Back in 2019, Steak n Shake's decline became evident when it had to close over 100 locations. Public confidence was also shaken in the fast casual spot when the CEO floated the idea that the chain could save $1 million by withholding cherries from its milkshakes.
With that out–of-touch statement in mind, Steak 'n Shake managed to narrowly avoid bankruptcy in 2021 by paying off its lender just weeks before the loan was due and then suing the lender for allegedly trying to take over the company. With its loan paid off, the steakburger chain then decided to ditch its table service model in favor of tableside kiosk ordering.
This update seemed to have improved Steak 'n Shake's overall success and put it on a path to redemption, as the brand finally became profitable again in 2022. Though this also took away much of the retro flair associated with Steak 'n Shake's brand and edged the chain much closer to the fast food category rather than being a sit-down dining establishment. Perhaps the "authentic" use of beef tallow in the fry recipe is the company's way of getting back to its retro roots once again.
Regardless, let's just hope the beefy flavor in the shoestring fries is enough to keep the milkshakes flowing. And who knows, maybe McDonald's will find inspiration in this throwback to the good old days of French fries and make its own update.