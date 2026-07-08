Dollar Tree Is Now Home To A Haribo Flavor Fans Might Have A Hard Time Finding Anywhere Else

Though you may think of shopping at Dollar Tree as the best way to squeeze out the most pantry goods from your budget, dollar stores are also a fun place to score exclusive flavors of popular products. That would include things like sodas, snacks, and in this case, a particular variety of Haribo gummies that scratch a very specific itch — banana flavored candy. Astute shoppers have located packages of Haribo Bananas (which retail for $1.25 for a 4-ounce bag), and banana-flavored Haribo products are simply not a common flavor you can get at just any convenience or grocery store.

These Haribo Bananas have an interesting format, too. The package describes them as crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, which makes them sound potentially like a gummy candy with a shell on the exterior. There's a ton of gummy enthusiasts out there that I'm sure are intrigued by this idea, and banana is certainly a flavor that you either crave or you don't. Those of you who're superfans of banana flavoring, this might just be the next novelty for you.