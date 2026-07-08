Dollar Tree Is Now Home To A Haribo Flavor Fans Might Have A Hard Time Finding Anywhere Else
Though you may think of shopping at Dollar Tree as the best way to squeeze out the most pantry goods from your budget, dollar stores are also a fun place to score exclusive flavors of popular products. That would include things like sodas, snacks, and in this case, a particular variety of Haribo gummies that scratch a very specific itch — banana flavored candy. Astute shoppers have located packages of Haribo Bananas (which retail for $1.25 for a 4-ounce bag), and banana-flavored Haribo products are simply not a common flavor you can get at just any convenience or grocery store.
These Haribo Bananas have an interesting format, too. The package describes them as crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, which makes them sound potentially like a gummy candy with a shell on the exterior. There's a ton of gummy enthusiasts out there that I'm sure are intrigued by this idea, and banana is certainly a flavor that you either crave or you don't. Those of you who're superfans of banana flavoring, this might just be the next novelty for you.
Banana flavoring is nostalgic for many people
Haribo and Dollar Tree might be playing into the nostalgia of it all because banana flavoring reminds me more of the candies of my past than they do of my present. That distinct artificial banana flavor comes from isoamyl acetate, a flavor compound that you do indeed find in bananas to a small extent. Bananas are having the flavor-of-the-moment treatment, coming up in banana-flavored coffee drinks, snacks, and candies such as banana-flavored M&M's, so this sudden appearance by Haribo probably isn't a coincidence.
We've found that Dollar Tree has a lot to offer when it comes to cookouts and snacks, so the new Haribo flavor sounds like something worth picking up if you're there already. I know of plenty of people who actively avoid banana-flavored things because they're not into that isoamyl acetate taste, but for every one of those folks there's at least a few that crave it. There's no telling how long these will be on Dollar Tree shelves, so if your curiosity is piqued you may want to go impulse shopping for them sooner rather than later.