15 Must-Grab Dollar Tree Snacks For Your First Summer Cookout

Depending on where you live, the warmer part of the year may be a short one, so you'll want to make the most of summer grilling season when the weather is actually cooperating. Sure, grilling may be one of the easiest types of cooking once the equipment is all set up, but the prep work takes time, plus you have to monitor the fire instead of just setting and forgetting, as you can do with an oven. If you're hosting a cookout all on your own, you may not want to be running back and forth to the kitchen to serve up sides like baked beans and potato salad. Instead, cut yourself a break by sticking with pre-packaged snacks from Dollar Tree to accompany your burgers and hot dogs.

Some of these Dollar Tree gems are the name-brand dupes that the store is known for, but others are actual name brands themselves. A few of these snacks are healthy-ish, some may be okay for vegans to eat, and others will appeal to carb-shunning carnivores. Most items are crunchy and savory, but we did throw in a dip, plus there are also a few sweet things that can serve as dessert. (One of them does require a trip inside the house to take it out of the freezer, but it's an all-time classic, so we couldn't leave it off the list.)