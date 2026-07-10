9 Restaurant Chain Tomato Soups, Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers
Sometimes there is just nothing better than a warm bowl of tomato soup. The rich, velvety blended tomato purée warms you from the inside out in a way that makes you feel supremely cozy, especially on colder days when all you want to do is stay inside and curl up with a blanket. The soup's taste is meant to be a pleasant balance of sweet and savory with an added natural acidity from the tomatoes. In fact, the tomatoes that are the best for making soup are Roma tomatoes. You can also give your tomato soup a richer flavor with condiments. Pair it with a crispy grilled cheese, and you have the perfect comfort meal.
However, it's very understandable that when the craving for tomato soup strikes, you don't always want to make the soup from scratch or even open a can or carton and heat it. That's why we decided to rank nine restaurant chain tomato soups from worst to best, based on customer reviews. So, you know what eateries' soups are worth sipping and which ones will leave you feeling watered down. To learn more about our determination process, you can visit the methodology slide at the end of our story.
9. Applebee's Grill + Bar
Applebee's offers its Tomato Basil Soup as a side option for customers, and it comes topped with croutons and parmesan cheese. Unfortunately, the restaurant's soup has received consistent complaints, with only a rare compliment. The soup might not be the only thing the chain is struggling with, as Applebee's shut down restaurant locations in three states in February.
Starting off on a positive note, there was a poster on Reddit whose sister enjoyed the eatery's tomato soup so much that they asked if there was a way to buy it in bulk for her. Employees in the comments explained that a corporate chef made the restaurant's tomato soup recipe, then Applebee's orders it in bulk from a manufacturer and it comes frozen packaged in bags before being reheated in a steam well.
"Ordered the tomato 'basil' soup which was lacking any basil flavor whatsoever," a Yelp poster shared. "It also needed a hit of cream [because] it was like eating slightly diluted, unseasoned tomato paste." On the other hand, other customers on Trustpilot called the soup terrible as they felt it had an overabundance of basil. One eater even claims to have been served a half full bowl of the soup, adding that it was cold. That seemed to be a consistent issue with the restaurant's tomato soup, as a reviewer on Yelp said they were served a small cup-size container of the soup that was only a third of the way full and amounted to three spoonfuls. A user on Consumer Affairs echoed the complaint, stating that on multiple visits they received bowls of soup that were less and less full each time.
8. Corner Bakery Cafe
The Roasted Tomato Basil Soup from Corner Bakery Cafe is advertised as a union of tomato and aromatic basil. Eaters' experience with the soup seems inconsistent, as a lot of people were displeased by its flavor, but there were some who enjoyed what they received.
A Facebook user emphasized that they were not impressed by the chain's soups. "I had tomato basil soup, and it was literally the worst I've ever had," a reviewer on Yelp stated. "I think they just opened a can of crushed tomatoes and poured it into the bowl. ... I'll never go back." Additionally, other eaters on the review site called the soup mediocre and fine while describing its taste as watery, lacking tomato flavor, and overly sweet or salty. There were also customers who were disgruntled by the small portion size and quality of the restaurant's tomato soup and grilled cheese for the price.
However, there were some posters who recommended the chain's tomato soup, calling it a favorite, a stand out, and delicious. A blogger felt the Roasted Tomato Basil Soup was creamy, and highlighted the spicy croutons it is topped with. Meanwhile, a copycat recipe was described as having the same deep, rich flavor as the chain's version.
7. Zoup!
Zoup! is a restaurant chain that was known for its soup when it first opened and has since expanded to offer bowls, sandwiches, salads, and sides. The Tomato Soup is described on its website as being a "creamy, grill-roasted tomato base" that is full of mixed seasonal vegetables. Despite claims that the restaurant uses fresh ingredients and takes its time to ensure quality, the soup has received just as many complaints as compliments, if not more.
People on Yelp have called the chain's tomato soup a favorite, stating that it is really good. However, customers on TripAdvisor had up-and-down experiences with the soup. There were complaints about receiving cold soup, it tasting like it came from the bottom of the bowl, and the portion sizes being small. "Feeling nostalgic today, I wanted some tomato [soup] and their cheese bread, which I never had before and unfortunately will never have again," a TripAdvisor reviewer shared. "The tomato soup is basically marinara sauce ... what a disappointment!"
In contrast, others said that Zoup!'s soups were fresh, tasty, excellent, and filling. One poster also highlighted how the chain gives out samples of the soup so that customers make sure they like it before ordering. However, it was noted how pricey the soup is. Additionally, commenters under a Facebook post had varying opinions of the restaurant's soup with some saying the tomato was a favorite and recommending it, while others stated it wasn't worth it and the flavors weren't good.
6. Schlotzsky's Deli
Schlotzsky's Deli started 50 years ago in South Congress, Texas, and claims to make its calzones, sandwiches, flatbreads, pizzas, salads, soups, and sides to order. That at least seems to be true for the pizzas because when a writer for The Takeout ranked Schlotzsky's pizzas from worst to best, they highlighted the daily handmade crust. The chain's Tomato Basil soup is listed as having tomatoes, basil, onions, and cream, and is topped with grated parmesan. It also comes with customers' choice of crackers, garlic bread, or gluten-free bread. The soup has received fairly mixed reviews.
"There is no better soup than Schlotzsky's," a Facebook user asserted. "My first love is the veggie sandwich with hot sauce, but next is the tomato soup; it's delicious!" Commenters agreed that the chain has good soup, especially for being a quick drive-thru. There was another poster who highlighted the combo of the chain's tomato soup and grilled cheese with bacon as a hearty meal. On top of that, an eater on TripAdvisor felt the soup was very good due to it having chunks of tomato in it and a proportionate amount of cheese. Another customer shared that they were left happy and satisfied after ordering the deli's Tomato Basil soup.
However, some reviewers on GrubHub had very different experiences. "My soup looked like jelly, tasted horrible and the sandwich tasted stale," one person wrote. Additionally, there was someone else who compared the restaurant's soup to mush.
5. Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is another restaurant chain that started nearly 50 years ago in 1976, but this time in Wilmington, Delaware's Little Italy. While the eatery highlights its cheesesteaks as award-winning, its bowl of Tomato Soup has received up-and-down reactions.
Reviewers on Yelp felt the soup had good flavor, calling it amazing and stating that it hit the spot. The tomato soup was also enjoyed by an eater on TripAdvisor, and came recommended by a user on Facebook. However, another customer had a very different experience and opinion of the chain's soup. "What really was shocking was paying $5.99 for soup and getting a tiny (and I mean tiny) serving," they stated on TripAdvisor. "It was literally three tablespoons. Tasted like soup from a can. Will never eat here again nor do I recommend." Someone on GrubHub echoed the grievance about the helping of soup they received being small, and also highlighted how pricey it was.
4. Panera Bread
Panera Bread offers soups, sandwiches, and salads to customers at more than 2,200 locations across the United States. The fast-casual chain advertises its Creamy Tomato Soup as being a new recipe made with vine-ripened pear tomatoes that are puréed with cream, red pepper, oregano, and topped with croissant croutons. The restaurant's soup has for the most part been enjoyed by customers, but has left some people feeling unsatisfied.
Posters on Reddit had mixed reactions to the change. One person said they used to not enjoy the chain's tomato soup but now they do, while others were unsure if they liked the new recipe, shared that it gave them bad heartburn, and compared it to tomato sauce. Eaters were also upset about the chain discontinuing the tomato soup and half grilled cheese value duet. Despite the divided reception, a user on Facebook called the soup amazing. When a writer for The Takeout ranked every soup at Panera, they described it as better than its French onion and chicken noodle soups due to it being "bright, tangy, and viscous" — although, they did wish it had more basil or black pepper and tastier croutons. A critic for Business Insider also enjoyed the soup for the most part but felt the texture was extremely thin for a cream-based soup, and recommended getting extra croutons or bread to make it a heartier meal.
However, reviewers on Trustpilot didn't like Panera's tomato soup at all, stating it didn't match up to Campbell's, and complaining about not receiving full portions. They said it tasted burnt and like sauce out of a can. In contrast, customers on Yelp loved the tomato soup, calling it perfect and describing it as deliciously creamy.
3. Jason's Deli
Jason's Deli has banned dyes and removed artificial flavors from its food over the years, and its Tomato Basil Soup is denoted on the menu as vegetarian and gluten-sensitive. It's been fairly positively reviewed, with only a couple of complaints. In fact, the restaurant's soups in general seemed to be enjoyed, as its Chicken Pot Pie Soup landed in a similar spot when The Takeout ranked restaurant chain chicken pot pie.
"The Tomato Basil Soup was served in a Kettle Bowl style with chunks of tomato through and melted cheddar cheese on top. Not what the picture showed on-line, and that looked delicious, and this looks better — love it," a user on Facebook shared. "The Tomato Basil Soup is absolutely delicious and flavorful, and loving those chunks of tomatoes. Love that soup." Other posters also highly recommended Jason's Deli's tomato soup, stating it was their favorite and tasty. One even posted a copycat recipe for the soup while calling the chain's version rich and velvety.
However, some commenters complained about the soup being too sweet, and recommended Panera and Schlotzsky's tomato soup or a jar of La Madeleine's instead. Despite that, eaters on Yelp said the tomato soup was their go-to combo with a gluten-free grilled cheese, recommending it as hot and fresh with a wonderful flavor. "The tomato bisque is some of the best I've ever had. It's crazy," one Yelp reviewer commented. Reviewers on TripAdvisor were more mixed, with some saying the soup was good and others dubbing it as mediocre. Jason's Deli's Tomato Soup received a rating of 8.7 out of 10 from a blogger on MenuScouter, who complimented its taste and added they would consistently repurchase it.
2. Mendocino Farms
Mendocino Farms opened in 2005 and has locations in California, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, and Washington. It promises customers food that is made from fresh, quality ingredients, and handpicked vegetables. The restaurant offers its Tomato Basil Soup, which is advertised as vegetarian and gluten free, in a cup or bowl. A majority of visitors said they had positive and satisfying experiences when ordering the soup.
A writer for The Coast News Group highlighted the soup as being great for dipping purposes. Additionally, a critic for the Bay Review visited Mendocino Farms in San Ramon, California more than 50 times and gave the restaurant a rating of nine out of 10, highlighting that the tomato soup comes with a swirl of basil pesto on top. He did note that he felt the chain's soups were too thin and full of vegetables, although he didn't provide a specific opinion on the tomato soup. Posters on Reddit thoroughly enjoyed the soup. "I love the tomato basil soup, it's so good, they should offer it year round," a Redditor shared.
Reviewers on Yelp also consistently had positive things to say about the soup, calling it a favorite and stating it tasted homemade, was creamy, and impressive quality for the price. "Hats off to [the] chef for the tomato basil soup.The soup was delicious; sophisticated yet humble in character," a Yelp commenter said. "The pesto drizzle made it superb!" However, there was one user who complained that a location they visited served a bowl that was more oil than soup. In contrast, customers on Google Maps loved the soup, describing it as flavorful and stating they hope it never leaves.
1. Cafe Zupas
Cafe Zupas was started by two friends and opened its first location in Provo, Utah in 2004. Its Tomato Basil Soup is listed as a creamy broth made with vine ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, chopped garlic, parmesan cheese, sautéed celery, onions, extra virgin olive oil, and spices. It is also vegetarian and gluten free. Diners have raved about the restaurant's soup.
"I absolutely can't get enough of the Tomato Basil Soup. It is the best I have ever had," a poster on Yelp emphasized. "There is zero acidity from the tomatoes but it's not masked with sweetness either. Every other tomato basil soup I've ever had seems to have one or the other." Others also dubbed the soup as a favorite, stated it never disappoints, and advised getting it with the restaurant's grilled cheese.
Multiple people also recommended getting the chain's Chris Soup, which is a mixture of its Tomato Basil Soup and Wisconsin Cauliflower Soup. Users on Facebook also suggested others order Cafe Zupas' Tomato Basil Soup and Chris Soup as they enjoyed it. "My daughter LOVES the tomato soup and grilled cheese kids combo," a reviewer on TripAdvisor shared. "A great option for dinner when we don't have time to cook." A blogger who shared a tomato soup recipe said that besides that one, Cafe Zupas' Tomato Basil Soup was the only one they really liked.
Methodology
When looking to rank restaurant chain tomato soups, we started by compiling a list of the eateries that currently offer it on their menu. We then researched what customers had to say on social media sites like Reddit and Facebook, as well as review platforms such as Yelp, Trustpilot, GrubHub, and TripAdvisor, noting what eaters had to say about each soup's quality, flavor, texture, and consistency. Also, we made sure to list any pairings or enhancements they recommended.
After that was done, we put the soups in order from worst to best based on the general consensus from the opinions we compiled. We did that by making note of the common theme of the reviews, meaning whether they received consistently positive, negative, or mixed responses, for each soup.