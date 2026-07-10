9 Restaurant Chain Tomato Soups, Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers

Applebee's offers its Tomato Basil Soup as a side option for customers, and it comes topped with croutons and parmesan cheese. Unfortunately, the restaurant's soup has received consistent complaints, with only a rare compliment. The soup might not be the only thing the chain is struggling with, as Applebee's shut down restaurant locations in three states in February.

Starting off on a positive note, there was a poster on Reddit whose sister enjoyed the eatery's tomato soup so much that they asked if there was a way to buy it in bulk for her. Employees in the comments explained that a corporate chef made the restaurant's tomato soup recipe, then Applebee's orders it in bulk from a manufacturer and it comes frozen packaged in bags before being reheated in a steam well.

"Ordered the tomato 'basil' soup which was lacking any basil flavor whatsoever," a Yelp poster shared. "It also needed a hit of cream [because] it was like eating slightly diluted, unseasoned tomato paste." On the other hand, other customers on Trustpilot called the soup terrible as they felt it had an overabundance of basil. One eater even claims to have been served a half full bowl of the soup, adding that it was cold. That seemed to be a consistent issue with the restaurant's tomato soup, as a reviewer on Yelp said they were served a small cup-size container of the soup that was only a third of the way full and amounted to three spoonfuls. A user on Consumer Affairs echoed the complaint, stating that on multiple visits they received bowls of soup that were less and less full each time.