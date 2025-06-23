The Sweet Meaty Tomatoes That Are The Best For Making Soup

Some tomatoes shine in sandwiches. Others belong in salads. But when it comes to soup, Roma tomatoes are the move. With thicker flesh, fewer seeds, and less water than most varieties, they cook down into a concentrated, velvety base — no extra simmering required. No watery broth, no blandness, just bold, umami-rich tomato flavor that holds up on its own.

There are more than 10,000 tomato varieties, but few check the soup boxes like Romas. We asked Nicole Johnson, recipe developer and founder of Or Whatever You Do, why Romas work so well in hot, blended form. "Roma tomatoes have more flesh and less water, so your soup ends up thicker without extra cooking time," Johnson says. "Fewer seeds means fewer bitter notes and a smoother result, especially if you're blending."

That natural density makes them ideal even in minimalist recipes, like this three-ingredient tomato soup that still delivers on depth. Come late summer, Romas are at their sweetest and most intense, making them the perfect pick for soup that actually tastes like the season.