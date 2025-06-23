The Sweet Meaty Tomatoes That Are The Best For Making Soup
Some tomatoes shine in sandwiches. Others belong in salads. But when it comes to soup, Roma tomatoes are the move. With thicker flesh, fewer seeds, and less water than most varieties, they cook down into a concentrated, velvety base — no extra simmering required. No watery broth, no blandness, just bold, umami-rich tomato flavor that holds up on its own.
There are more than 10,000 tomato varieties, but few check the soup boxes like Romas. We asked Nicole Johnson, recipe developer and founder of Or Whatever You Do, why Romas work so well in hot, blended form. "Roma tomatoes have more flesh and less water, so your soup ends up thicker without extra cooking time," Johnson says. "Fewer seeds means fewer bitter notes and a smoother result, especially if you're blending."
That natural density makes them ideal even in minimalist recipes, like this three-ingredient tomato soup that still delivers on depth. Come late summer, Romas are at their sweetest and most intense, making them the perfect pick for soup that actually tastes like the season.
Why Roma tomatoes work so well in soup
A great tomato soup shouldn't taste like bland pasta sauce or a watery, flavorless mess. Whether you're roasting them first or going straight to the pot, Roma tomatoes set you up for something rich and full-flavored. To bring out their best, Johnson suggests a splash of lemon juice or balsamic vinegar for brightness, plus a little sugar to smooth out the acidity. Garlic, onion, basil, thyme — those are all your flavor friends here, too.
When shopping, look for deep red, firm Roma tomatoes that feel heavy for their size. Skip anything soft or wrinkled. If you're using canned, go for whole peeled Romas, ideally San Marzano or D.O.P.-certified versions, and avoid pre-diced options, which tend to be lower quality. Whole tomatoes packed in juice (not puree) give you more control over flavor and consistency.
We ranked the best store-bought tomato soups (Imagine Creamy Tomato Soup took top honors), but if you want full control over flavor, and a soup that doesn't taste like it came from a box, start with Roma tomatoes.