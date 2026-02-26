Applebee's Is Shutting Down More Restaurant Locations In These 3 States

Fans of Applebee's will be devastated to learn that a handful of the chain's restaurants are set to close in the near future, with three states losing long-standing locations. Across Indiana, New York, and Missouri, four Applebee's locations have either recently closed their doors or are set to do so in the near future.

Two locations in Evansville, Indiana, on East Morgan Avenue and Pearl Drive, closed in February, leaving the city with no remaining Applebee's restaurants. Both of these locations opened well over 20 years ago. Now, the closest Applebee's establishments for those residing in Indiana's third-largest city are across the Ohio River in Henderson, Kentucky.

Columbia, Missouri, has also recently experienced an Applebee's closure, but luckily, it still has one location in town that will remain open. The West Columbia Applebee's on Augusta Road shuttered in February, after over 30 years in business. Lastly, if you're one of the many Gen Z fans of Applebee's and you live near Glenville, New York, you'll want to enjoy the restaurant in town as much as possible over the next month; the small suburban town will see its sole Applebee's location on Saratoga Road close down on April 12.