13 Changes Costco Made That Customers Actually Loved

If you've eaten at a Costco, chances are you've tried the legendary hot dog combo, which gives customers a hot dog and soft drink for the low price of $1.50. It's a great bargain, keeps customers coming back to the store, and reinforces the chain's image as a source of value pricing (even though Costco loses money every time it sells a $1.50 hot dog).

That combo has become a Costco staple and stayed at the same price and value for more than 40 years, until 2026 when Costco decided to update it by adding an option to swap out the soft drink for bottled water. Now, added flexibility is generally popular with customers, especially since the price remained the same. And online reaction to this change ranged from particularly positive to unbridled enthusiasm. "Finally! I usually just ask for no cup or throw it away because I try not to drink soda as much and the water from the dispense tastes weird. No more having to remember a quarter when I go to Costco," one Redditor wrote.

That mention of a quarter is because Costco already offers those same Kirkland water bottles (at the counter or in vending machines) for just 25 cents. But it's nice to get the option, especially since you can always save that bottled water for later.