Why Costco Discontinued Its Beloved Polish Hot Dog
Costco is a favorite among shoppers looking to buy items in bulk at a fair price. However, the store is also well known for its low-priced food court items that members absolutely adore. While its chocolate chip cookies are beloved by many and its remarkably cheap $1.50 hot dog deal is legendary, some long-time Costco shoppers still long for the days when the store's food court offered Polish sausage on its menu.
For those who have forgotten, Costco's Polish sausages were a delicious alternative to its hot dogs, separated by a distinctive seasoning. While the Polish sausage once stood on Costco's food court menu with the same price tag as the hot dog, it was quietly discontinued in the summer of 2018. Despite 2024 marking six whole years of its absence, some fans still question what happened to make their beloved Polish sausage fall off the menu.
Unfortunately, the answer to that question is one Polish sausage lovers will hate to hear. The delicious hot dog alternative was ultimately removed from the store's food court due to low sales, with the store chain deciding to focus all of its energy on the thriving all-beef hot dogs instead.
How to get Costco Polish Sausages today
The decision to discontinue the Polish sausages may have felt sudden to lovers of the unique menu item, but it reportedly came after low sales forced the store's hand. In a statement on Costco's Customer Service page, it explained the exact reason why Polish sausages were removed from the food court: "In order to simplify our menu and make room for healthier options, we have decided to offer only the all-beef Hot Dog," the statement reads. "Sales show this is what the majority of members prefer."
This doesn't come as too much of a shock, as the all-beef hot dogs are far more synonymous with Costco's food court than the now-discontinued Polish sausage ever was. The vacated space on the menu has made room for novel items like the controversial new roast beef sandwich, but that is unlikely to be much consolation to the die-hard Polish sausage fans out there.
Luckily for them, however, Costco still sells its Polish sausages — just not at the food court. While they aren't available at every location, Costco does offer packages of Kirkland Signature-brand Polish sausages in its stores. Some customers say they are hard to find or only available at the new Costco Business Centers, but they are undoubtedly the same Polish sausages the store offered in the food court once upon a time.