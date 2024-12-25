Why Costco Discontinued Its Beloved Polish Hot Dog

Costco is a favorite among shoppers looking to buy items in bulk at a fair price. However, the store is also well known for its low-priced food court items that members absolutely adore. While its chocolate chip cookies are beloved by many and its remarkably cheap $1.50 hot dog deal is legendary, some long-time Costco shoppers still long for the days when the store's food court offered Polish sausage on its menu.

For those who have forgotten, Costco's Polish sausages were a delicious alternative to its hot dogs, separated by a distinctive seasoning. While the Polish sausage once stood on Costco's food court menu with the same price tag as the hot dog, it was quietly discontinued in the summer of 2018. Despite 2024 marking six whole years of its absence, some fans still question what happened to make their beloved Polish sausage fall off the menu.

Unfortunately, the answer to that question is one Polish sausage lovers will hate to hear. The delicious hot dog alternative was ultimately removed from the store's food court due to low sales, with the store chain deciding to focus all of its energy on the thriving all-beef hot dogs instead.