What It's Like To Shop At A Costco Business Center
Costco is considered by many to be the paragon of wholesale shopping in America (and even the world). A legendary, yet very real place where you can score some of the best deals in town, enjoy free samples, and savor amazing pizza — all in one visit. But adding to its lore, many people are unaware that a new type of Costco might be closer than they think. Costco Business Centers have recently become a topic of conversation, offering a unique, business-focused twist on the beloved warehouses.
As of June 2024, there are 28 locations, and Costco highlights several key differences between its Business Centers and traditional warehouses: exclusive items, earlier opening hours, greater discounts, a larger selection of single-serving snacks, drinks, and sweets, plus supplies for event catering. But do these claims hold up? We joined Steve and Peg from Luvs 2 Travel to see what these hidden gems are all about.
Before we dive in, we'll save you from some potential disappointment. Many Costco Business Centers lack some of the familiar perks of traditional warehouses — no deli to grab one of those beloved Kirkland rotisserie chickens, no food court (which is a real shame for those looking to uncover some of Costco's unsung secrets), and perhaps the biggest letdown of all — no free samples. Now that we've covered the major drawbacks, what exactly is the appeal of these Business Centers? Are they worth the visit, or just overhyped?
How different is the experience?
For those familiar with the standard Costco warehouse, shopping at a Costco Business Center offers a similar, but slightly different experience. One of the first things you'll notice is smaller crowds. Many shoppers report that business centers are less congested compared to traditional warehouses. However, like the regular locations, the aisles aren't labeled, so expect some wandering as you browse. As you explore, it becomes clear that these stores are designed with businesses in mind—particularly restaurants, convenience stores, and other small operations. The selection reflects this, with commercial-grade appliances like ice machines, deep fryers, commercial freezers, and stand mixers among other appliances.
When it comes to groceries, you'll discover some exclusive items, such as Nongshim Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup and a 30-pack of pineapple Jarritos. And if you venture into their open-refrigeration section, you can pick up a hefty Wagyu beef brisket or a generous pack of hickory-smoked bacon. Pro-tip: Bring a sweater if you plan on browsing the refrigerated section!
That said, there are trade-offs. You likely won't find seasonal items, clothing, books, toys, or electronics in most Business Centers. Additionally, services like the pharmacy, tire center, hearing center, and optometry center are typically absent. If you're a small business owner or someone looking for a straightforward in-and-out shopping experience, the Costco Business Center might become your new favorite destination. But for casual shoppers who love the traditional Costco perks, visiting a Business Center might be more of a one-time experience.