What It's Like To Shop At A Costco Business Center

Costco is considered by many to be the paragon of wholesale shopping in America (and even the world). A legendary, yet very real place where you can score some of the best deals in town, enjoy free samples, and savor amazing pizza — all in one visit. But adding to its lore, many people are unaware that a new type of Costco might be closer than they think. Costco Business Centers have recently become a topic of conversation, offering a unique, business-focused twist on the beloved warehouses.

As of June 2024, there are 28 locations, and Costco highlights several key differences between its Business Centers and traditional warehouses: exclusive items, earlier opening hours, greater discounts, a larger selection of single-serving snacks, drinks, and sweets, plus supplies for event catering. But do these claims hold up? We joined Steve and Peg from Luvs 2 Travel to see what these hidden gems are all about.

Before we dive in, we'll save you from some potential disappointment. Many Costco Business Centers lack some of the familiar perks of traditional warehouses — no deli to grab one of those beloved Kirkland rotisserie chickens, no food court (which is a real shame for those looking to uncover some of Costco's unsung secrets), and perhaps the biggest letdown of all — no free samples. Now that we've covered the major drawbacks, what exactly is the appeal of these Business Centers? Are they worth the visit, or just overhyped?