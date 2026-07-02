The Cast Of The Bear Tell Us Their Favorite Family Meal

If there's one resonant theme running through the entirety of all five seasons of "The Bear," it's about finding, creating, and holding on to your family, whether through blood or choice. The final season is no exception, with Luca (Will Poulter) even telling Marcus (Lionel Boyce) that while he's worked in some of the best restaurants with the best chefs, "The Bear has something none of those other places have." When Marcus asks him what that is, Luca responds simply, "Family." We also see the core cast enjoying their "family meal" of Sydney's (Ayo Edebiri) Coca-Cola braised ribs before dinner service, while Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) names her fried Brussels sprouts dish "Family Meal" before sending it out with the rest of the prix fixe menu.

With all that rich history and context in mind, we spoke exclusively with the cast of "The Bear" about what a family meal means to them. Read below, and think about what your own personal family meal might be.