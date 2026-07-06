12 Tips For Making The Best Classic Slow Cooker Pot Roast

To sear or not to sear, that is the age-old question when it comes to making the best classic slow cooker pot roast. While you may be tempted to skip this step and just drop the raw meat into the Crock-Pot when you're in a hurry, you can end up sacrificing major flavor. Searing your beef is one of the best ways to make pot roast more flavorful. Chef Shawn Kjosa agrees. "You can skip it, but you're leaving flavor on the table," he says. "A slow cooker can't brown anything, so that quick sear is where all the deep, roasty flavor comes from. Even hitting just the two big sides for a minute or two makes a huge difference."

Chef Jonathon Sawyer says, "Searing while using the Instant Pot or hot pot is controversial because why dirty an additional pot or pan when you are going to just braise it slowly in your slow cooker? I say go for what makes you happy. I like to sauté veggies, mirepoix, and herbs in my slow cooker, and heat up broth in it while I sear [the meat] and deglaze with wine on my stovetop. If you have the capacity to do two things at once this speeds up your prep and cook time, and makes the flavor markedly better."

However, it's not always necessary to sear first if the meat is destined to be shredded, explains Sawyer. If it's going to become a sauce or filling for pasta or a sandwich, for example, then you could skip this step.