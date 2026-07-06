8 Classic Candies You'll Never Eat Again And 6 That Are Getting Harder To Find

"All is ephemeral," wrote Marcus Aurelius. Chances are the Roman philosopher-emperor wasn't talking about candy — especially considering the Stoic tenet of temperance doesn't really square with indulging in sugary sweets — but the concept fits all the same. Even candies that were once staples on store shelves can come and go in this life as easily as pleasure, pain, and free trials. But the feeling our favorite candy once gave us can remain, sending us in search of these bygone goods, often fruitlessly (or, Fruit Stripe-lessly).

Although many famous brands have remained readily available for decades — such as Hershey's, Crunch, Twix, and Haribo – the 14 candies below have either become increasingly rare finds or fallen off the map completely, for one reason or another.

Thankfully, where brick-and-mortar may fall short in this regard, the internet steps up, with no shortage of vendors and resources for acquiring lost sweetmeats. Despite this, eight of the candies will be nigh impossible to acquire, while you might have a shot with six of them with a bit of snooping. Let's dive deeper into some disappearing vintage treats.