The Unfortunate Reason Life Savers Holes Were Discontinued Too Soon

Some candies are simply iconic. What would PEZ be without its somewhat tricky to load dispensers? Or Skittles without its rainbow? Every now and then, these brands venture to create a spinoff and it works (like Reese's special Easter candy), but then sometimes it fails monumentally.

Back in the early part of the 1990s, the Life Savers brand released Life Savers Holes. The mini piece candies were meant to represent the hole in the middle of a typical Life Savers candy. For those without a sweet tooth, Life Savers candies are essentially ring-shaped candies that resemble life preservers, hence the name.

When Holes debuted in the '90s, they were advertised as vibrant and more youthfully flavored than their classic predecessors. Yet despite the commercial success, they were abruptly discontinued due to packaging issues. Life Saver Holes were offered in flavors like Island Fruits, Sunshine Fruits, and an Outrageously Fruity mix. But, what sort of manufacturing hiccup could have caused the complete annihilation of these sweet little balls of fun?