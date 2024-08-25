The Key To Successfully Loading A PEZ Dispenser
You'd think a sweet that's been around since 1927 wouldn't have any unclarified history, but there's still some confusion about loading a PEZ dispenser. If you know PEZ candy, you might not be the youngest kid in the candy shop anymore, but there's always time to teach a big kid new tricks. There's a key trick to loading a PEZ dispenser correctly.
For the younger crowd, PEZ are small, brick-shaped sugar candies best known for the dispensers they come out of. A PEZ dispenser is a spring-loaded device with a head you push back which causes the candy to get pushed out of the neck. The candy was first invented to curb smoking and some overeating habits in adults.
Since then, PEZ dispensers have been modeled into everything from cartoon characters to simple holiday items. However, loading the 12-pack of candies into its dispenser takes a little finesse that not everyone is privy to. Here's the key to getting those little bricks into the right spot: Use the wrapper to help you load in all 12 candies at once
The right way to load a PEZ dispenser
Many feats have been made in technology since PEZ's invention in 1927, but the key to loading a PEZ dispenser has always been the same. The wrapper of the PEZ bricks is actually the tool you didn't know you needed to load the dispenser.
First, pull the head of the dispenser all the way to the top so the empty holder is fully visible. Then, undo the ends of the PEZ wrapper, but only fold them back. Do not completely remove the silver edges. Peel back the middle part of the wrapper to completely reveal the candies while pinching the top and bottom of the stack to hold them all together. From here, you can lay all 12 candies at once into the empty holder.
Another, simpler option, would be to take the candies individually and stack them inside the opening. This may be a bit more tedious, but at least you know all 12 bricks will make their way into the dispenser properly.
The myth about loading a PEZ dispenser
Confusion on how to load up a PEZ dispenser surprisingly didn't start with the introduction of the dispensers in 1949 at the Vienna Trade Fair. No, for that we can thank TikTok and some suspicious videos that sparked debate about how to load up the candy into the dispenser.
The odd videos show a typical PEZ dispenser being opened from the base and the candy, wrapper and all, being pushed into the hollow part of the dispenser. The head of the dispenser is then pushed down and simultaneously strips the wrapper from the candies, leaving the candies perfectly stacked inside the dispenser.
Unfortunately, this trick was debunked by the PEZ brand itself. Not to mention, if you've ever used a PEZ dispenser yourself, you'd see that the piece which holds the candies has a plastic base that would prevent them being loaded all at once through the bottom.