The Key To Successfully Loading A PEZ Dispenser

You'd think a sweet that's been around since 1927 wouldn't have any unclarified history, but there's still some confusion about loading a PEZ dispenser. If you know PEZ candy, you might not be the youngest kid in the candy shop anymore, but there's always time to teach a big kid new tricks. There's a key trick to loading a PEZ dispenser correctly.

Advertisement

For the younger crowd, PEZ are small, brick-shaped sugar candies best known for the dispensers they come out of. A PEZ dispenser is a spring-loaded device with a head you push back which causes the candy to get pushed out of the neck. The candy was first invented to curb smoking and some overeating habits in adults.

Since then, PEZ dispensers have been modeled into everything from cartoon characters to simple holiday items. However, loading the 12-pack of candies into its dispenser takes a little finesse that not everyone is privy to. Here's the key to getting those little bricks into the right spot: Use the wrapper to help you load in all 12 candies at once