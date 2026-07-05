13 Wawa Pro Tips For First Time Visitors
You could call Wawa just another gas station convenience store. If you've seen one, you've seen 'em all, right? Well, you'd be saying that at your own risk. Wawa not only has a cult following that few other retailers can match, but that cult following is firmly centered in and around New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and much of the East Coast. Godspeed with affronting that fanbase. The best thing for you is to instead learn about the ways of Wawa, embrace the high holiday of Hoagiefest, and initiate yourself into this particular sect of roadside satiation.
From whence did Wawa emerge, you ask? Its genesis goes back to 1902, when a man named George Wood started a milk-delivery company called Wawa Dairy in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. It wasn't until more than 60 years later, however, that the initial Wawa Food Markets opened, offering grub — and later gasoline — in a way that today's Wawa-goers would recognize.
And speaking of today's enthusiasts of this famed rest stop chain, many are familiar and adept with the idiosyncrasies of Wawa's menu that's so much more than its popular hoagies. So, how is a newbie to navigate Wawa? Here are 13 pro tips for the first-timer. Some are broad, some are specific, and all should help you have a smooth Wawa experience without getting too many dirty looks from Eagles fans.
Be down with OPP – order, pay, pickup
You might step into Wawa for the first time in the same way one steps into an exotic market in foreign lands: You know there's a rhyme and a reason here, but you can't quite wrap your head around it. Let's start with the basic ordering process that any Wawa employee would be happy to remind you of (along with the numerous signs posted in the store).
After you've finally navigated the touchscreen menu and figured out your choice from the best food options at Wawa (the ordering part), your next step is paying. Unless you ordered something on the app and paid there, you have to go to a cashier or a self-checkout and remunerate.
Once you do that, and only once you have done that, Wawa rookie, then you may go and pick up your order when it's ready. Your everything bagel with jalapeño ranch sauce, for example, will not be given to you without moneys first being exchanged. Then you'll have to sheepishly walk back, pay for the item, and remain hungry that much longer while also minorly disrupting the Wawa ecosystem.
Take advantage of the surcharge-free ATMs
There's little worse than needing to take out cash and your financial institution doesn't have an ATM anywhere nearby. This means you'll have to use some other ATM, which means getting hit with not only an arbitrary surcharge, but also paying the out-of-network fees that banks seem to love. You might be taking out $20 and being charged $7 to do so. Good thing Wawa steps up here.
And doubly so if you happen to be within a certain ATM network. Wawa already does away with a surcharge on its ATMs, which is clutch. But if you also have an account at PNC Bank or LM Federal Credit Union, among others, then you will be charged a grand total of zilch for using the cash machine.
This is one of the non-food elements of Wawa that has earned the chain its loyal following. People literally get tattoos of Wawa. That's the same level of cultural potency of a nation-state, a sports team, a band, or even a gang. Not saying you have to dive right into Wawa fanaticism first time out. But utilizing the ATM will start to get you on its side.
Browse the highly customizable menu ... but don't dawdle
Ever since Wawa began expanding its menu beyond sandwiches in the 2010s, the comprehensive selections and customization options on its deli menu have made it stand out from most other gas station convenience stores (because, remember, that's what a Wawa is). This menu can easily overwhelm the greenhorn Wawa patron, especially amid a swell of seasoned vets waiting behind you to order, equipped with their non-fool-suffering attitudes of the Northeast corridor.
The bread choice for your sandwich alone is 10 options deep. The spreads go 16 deep. And for a hot coffee, once you decide between seven different blends, you still have to figure out which of the six sweeteners and nine milks and creamers to add. There are decisions all over the place.
The key is to be calm, yet decisive. That touchscreen space is yours, certainly, so do what you need to do. But if there's one thing that Wawa customers don't like, whether it's at the deli counter or the checkout, it's waiting too long. You may not be able to reach god-level Wawa menu flow state upon first venture, but if you know what you like and you're just a bit open to experimentation, you can find that right balance even while C-store denizens are breathing down your neck. Of course, you could just avoid all this by using curbside delivery from the app on your phone, but where's the adventure in that?
Lots of condiments in your order means longer wait time
We get it, it's hard not to get condiment crazy. Whether you're at a fast food joint grabbing every little packet, in a restaurant asking for extra whatevers on the side, or pillaging your fridge to Jackson Pollock every saucy topping available onto your homespun sammie, condiments are hard to resist. Wawa understands this as well.
That's why, along with its unique C-store seasoning options, it has loads of dressings to choose from. But there's a caveat when answering simply "yes" to the question of going with salsa roja, honey hot sauce, garlic aioli, or creamy chipotle. It's going to delay the delivery of your glorious mess. In fact, it's one of the main pet peeves of the hard-working, generally tolerant folks behind the deli counter. For some deli staff, ordering an excess of sauces and toppings is really the only thing that bothers them.
Also, isn't using a multitude of condiments just overdoing it after a certain point? A modest combo that workers can tolerate — say, no more than three — can gel together beautifully (if it's the right combo), but squirting on everything under the sun will just clash on your tongue, negating any palate harmony whatsoever and bringing into question the whole purpose of eating itself. Yes, Wawa etiquette can be an existential issue.
Don't pass up the breakfast
The first meal of the day might not even wind up being your only Wawa meal of the day. No judgment there. But missing out on a Wawa breakfast when opportunity presents itself means missing out on some pretty damn good eats. And although Wawa may have been dethroned as America's favorite convenience store (congrats, Kwik Trip), it still has an eggy-cheesy-meaty menu to be reckoned with.
As usual with Wawa, you have a range of breakfast options. You can go for a sandwich, burrito, quesadilla, bowl, omelet, avocado toast, wrap, bagel, or even French toast sandwich (not to mention sides like a hash brown or sausage crumble). There's also (Jersey favorite) pork roll, egg, and cheese, signature Sizzli sammies (on a bagel, English muffin, or croissant), or hell, you can even go with an ice cream parfait (we mentioned the lack of judgment, right?).
All in all, a Wawa breakfast is a surprising delight of choice, convenience, and unabashed scrumptiousness. The best part might be Wawa's coffee, considered the best gas station chain coffee in the country. It's actually so good that it transcends that very category.
Don't bother with Junior size, unless you're a small child
They say (fill in the sport of your choice) is a game of inches. The fate of a match, the difference between glory and tragedy, is constituted by mere centimeters. You can also say hoagies are a game of inches, especially when it comes to Wawa's. Not in the same dramatic way that, say, a fourth-down goal-line stance is in football. It's more like, "Hey! Why didn't I just get the slightly bigger one for what's essentially a better value?"
Wawa hoagies come in three basic sizes, but the shorter two feel almost redundant in comparison. The Junior hoagie is 4 inches, the Shorti is 6 inches, and the Classic is 10 inches. As people have noticed, the 4-inch Junior is so small in hand that it feels like it's for a kid — and not even a super hungry kid. It's even brought some customers to TikTok tears.
For less than $2 more, you can get the 6-inch Shorti, which actually feels more than 2 inches bigger than the Junior (but that's just conspiracy talk). It's a fuller, bigger hoagie that still isn't a belly-buster like the Classic. So, if it's your first time getting a Wawa hoagie and you're not ravenous, grab the Goldilocks size, aka the Shorti.
Grab & Go sandwiches are not worth it
Hey, you could be in a massive rush, but so blindingly hungry you were actually eyeing down the car's scented air freshener as a quick meal. Instead, you think more sensibly and decide to screech into a Wawa for lightning-quick nosh. After all, your wife is in labor in the backseat, and you hate hospital food.
Other than a situation like that, you should avoid the Grab & Go options at Wawa — at least the sandwiches. These are the pre-made, cellophane-constricted versions made purely for minute-shaving convenience. They are also greatly inferior to the freshly made stuff. When you ask people their favorite Wawa sandwich buys, there's a reason the Grab & Go options are never mentioned.
You can especially taste the discrepancy with the breakfast sandwiches. Even the best pre-made egg, meat, and cheese sandwich loses its luster once it's left sitting there in a carton for an indeterminate period. We're not saying pass up on other Grab & Go items, like fresh fruit, parfaits, or cheese sticks. But sandwiches (or even salads) should be left to the professionals behind the deli counter.
For huge deli orders, submit individually
This one comes straight from the horse's mouth, i.e., the deli workers of Wawa. This is not a corporate Wawa suggestion, mind you. Policy is one thing, practicality is another. And we're going to go with the advice from those with their boots on the ground and their gloves in the mustard.
If you are one of those first-time Wawa customers who is debuting with a ginormous, multi-selection order, there's an approach — counterintuitive as it may be — to take when inputting said order. Let's allow this Wawa employee on Reddit to take it away: "As a deli worker I really hate it when a family of 6 sits around a screen for 15 minutes just to drop a 3 page bomb on me. Like dude(s), if you ordered them individually I could've probably had them all done by the time you paid and came back. But no. Now I'm all backed up and y'all get annoyed that it took 10 minutes to get your food."
Others on the thread agreed, and even had their minds modestly blown by the revelation. "This is the truest damn thing ever," wrote a purported colleague. You can now, as a Wawa debutante, be immediately part of the cutting edge of ordering food there with this bit of intel.
Toast that hoagie
Toasting bread is something that's rarely, if ever, regretted. Sure, some quality bread is so delicious on its own that it renders a heat-up unnecessary. But good bread has never made bad toast either. Wawa's hoagies — being good — follow this same logic. And Wawa gives you not one but two toasting options. How is that possible, you may ask. Sit down and get ready to be regaled, good neophyte.
Wawa allows you to either toast the bread alone or toast the entire sandwich. Toasting is almost a non-negotiable for many with a Delaware-County accent, so you know it's the way to go. This is especially true for hot hoagies, as per this non-spellchecked Wawa employee on Reddit: "A messy hot hoagie like meatball or cheesesteak always are better when tosted."
Wawa may have come up against competition on its home turf, with the 2026 opening of the first Sheetz in Philadelphia. And, yes, fellow Pennsylvania native Sheetz has a wide, customizable menu of its own. But Wawa still holds the hoagie crown over Sheetz, and eating a toasted beauty from the former, you'll understand why.
Get your gas and food at the exact same time
Knocking out two birds with one stone is a great feeling. It's at the Wawa gas pump where both you and your car can get fueled up at the same time, and you never have to leave the side of Ol' Bessie to make that happen.
This is where the Wawa app comes into play. No reason not to start your Wawa life off by downloading it onto your phone (plus, you can start collecting rewards). Just go on the app, select "Curbside Pickup," order, and pay. Then, head to your Wawa, pull into the fuel pump of your choice, confirm the pump number on the app, and you can start fueling your car. Depending on the order size, your food will be brought out to you before you know it. On a good day (and if you have a huge-ass car), your order may even come before you finish pumping. God Bless America! (Except for all the bad stuff.)
Frolic in the dirty soda playground
Dirty sodas are all the rage these days, as younger generations are trying to fill their alcohol-free, convention-shattering thirst gaps with adventurous, limitless, and sometimes nutty soda combo concoctions. Even bigshots like Mickey D's are getting into the dirty soda game, with offerings like McDonald's Dr Pepper Refresher. Well, Wawa seemed poised to meet this trend.
Wawa's soda machine allows for plenty of fountain drink manipulation — both through the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine's offerings and customer hacks. And without a Swig or Sodalicious around, either approach can get you a full-on dirty soda at Wawa. A lot of the hacks utilize the available coffee creamers along with one of the flavored sodas on offer (like cherry vanilla Coke).
But you can also add flavorings to conventional soda bases, i.e., non-flavored Coke, Dr Pepper, or root beer, right in the Freestyle soda machine. Either way, Wawa has got you covered. Who needs Utah?
Fountain drink lids are color-coded
It doesn't take much to feel like an idiot sometimes. Pulling a door that clearly says push, keeping your umbrella up after the rain has stopped, getting kicked in the rear end by an angry show horse (okay, that last one is a bit much). In that same category of minor humiliation is the struggle to find the right-sized lid for a drink.
You don't want to force the issue — because you don't want to crush the full beverage into unsalvageable splatter — but you also don't want to be too delicate in the clasp and wrongly think the right lid is actually the wrong lid, sending you into a mental spiral and forcing you to leave lidless, questioning everything.
Let's avoid mental spirals and lid your soda at Wawa. They are cleverly color-coded (like, duh), so there's no guessing game going on. Look out for the corresponding size-to-color labels on the station at whichever Wawa you visit. This makes it easy, even for a first-timer. In fact, it's so head-slappingly brilliant, you wish literally every single purveyor of lidded drinks everywhere would follow in this mold. One can dream.
Put cream in the coffee yourself
Wawa's coffee is beloved by the people who drink Wawa coffee. It's not just the joe itself, but the flavors and options offered (the Blueberry Cobbler drip coffee is a big-time fan favorite). However, as enticing as the coffee menu is, you might want to think twice about having the staff add in the cream and sugar themselves. And it's not because of anything they're doing wrong, necessarily.
In fact, sometimes it's the customer who's in the wrong (hard to believe, isn't it?). Like when one Redditor thought "light cream" meant "light on the cream" on the ordering screen, resulting in an overly milky coffee. But, as an employee who commented on her post said, "I would suggest getting no milk and then adding as much as you would like from self-serve creamer." This notion was affirmed or agreed with by many others in the Reddit thread, and it makes the most sense. That's another thing about Wawa: Not only do you have choice, but you also have agency.