Wawa Customers Say This Is Its Absolute Best Flavored Coffee

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Wawa customers are lifelong fans for a reason. The East Coast convenience store is known for its friendly service and a great selection of products. You can read a customer-ranked list of the best food items at Wawa here, from hoagies to pretzels, and Wawa's coffee is in a gas station league of its own, with a whole brewing island offering multiple flavors and mix-ins every day. And on occasion, hidden among the Signature Blends and Columbian Roasts, is a flavored coffee that Wawa customers absolutely love. It's a seasonal brew that only shows up every so often: Blueberry Cobbler drip coffee.

Wawa's Blueberry Cobbler coffee is a cup of Joe that's typically available in the spring and summer months. It's a mild roast brew with notes of blueberry, buttery brown crumble flavoring, and vanilla. Customers love its sweet, dessert-like flavor and employees say it smells amazing when it brews. "Like all other wawa coffee, it's too hot to handle," writes one Redditor, and others online say they wish Wawa would make the coffee a permanent member of the selection. Some drink it black, pouring it straight out of the hot coffee maker. Others like to jazz it up a bit, and they've come up with some interesting combinations that really make Wawa's Blueberry Cobbler coffee shine.