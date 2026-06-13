Wawa Customers Say This Is Its Absolute Best Flavored Coffee
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Wawa customers are lifelong fans for a reason. The East Coast convenience store is known for its friendly service and a great selection of products. You can read a customer-ranked list of the best food items at Wawa here, from hoagies to pretzels, and Wawa's coffee is in a gas station league of its own, with a whole brewing island offering multiple flavors and mix-ins every day. And on occasion, hidden among the Signature Blends and Columbian Roasts, is a flavored coffee that Wawa customers absolutely love. It's a seasonal brew that only shows up every so often: Blueberry Cobbler drip coffee.
Wawa's Blueberry Cobbler coffee is a cup of Joe that's typically available in the spring and summer months. It's a mild roast brew with notes of blueberry, buttery brown crumble flavoring, and vanilla. Customers love its sweet, dessert-like flavor and employees say it smells amazing when it brews. "Like all other wawa coffee, it's too hot to handle," writes one Redditor, and others online say they wish Wawa would make the coffee a permanent member of the selection. Some drink it black, pouring it straight out of the hot coffee maker. Others like to jazz it up a bit, and they've come up with some interesting combinations that really make Wawa's Blueberry Cobbler coffee shine.
How Wawa customers make the Blueberry Cobbler coffee even better
Wawa's line of coffee creamers, cold brews, and syrups offer near-endless flavor combinations when you combine them with the Blueberry Cobbler coffee. Half and half and Irish Cream are both popular mix-ins for the limited time brew; you can also add some cold foam or vanilla syrup for an extra sweet touch. Top with Crème Brulée sprinkles and graham cracker crumbles for a garnish that mirrors the topping on a cobbler dessert, or you recreate the classic dessert in its entirety, like this redditor, who wrote: "Use a little French vanilla creamer and it's hot blueberry cobbler and ice cream ... almost."
There are plenty of standard mix-ins and even deliciously bizarre ways to upgrade your coffee that you can bring from home as well. Wawa's customers have their own special ways to put a sweet twist on the convenience store's Blueberry Cobbler coffee. Some people pour it over ice for a cold brew. Others mix it with decaf to make it less potent or with stronger coffees like Cuban Roast for a flavored brew with a kick. You can also turn it into a bulletproof Blueberry Cobbler coffee with a small spoonful of coconut oil, unsalted grass-fed butter, or ghee, and MCT oil. Or combine Blueberry Cobbler coffee with a creamy Vanilla Core Power protein drink for a high-protein coffee mix-in.