Why Wawa's Coffee Is In A Gas Station League Of Its Own

Wawa, the beloved East Coast convenience store, boasts a legion of loyal fans. And they aren't kidding around either, from Wawa-themed marriages to tattoos. People love this place. And why wouldn't they? With its affordable, freshly made hoagies, immaculate bathrooms, and friendly staff who know you by name, Wawa is a haven whether you're a truck driver or a neighbor next door.

Originating in Pennsylvania, Wawa now operates 1,058 stores throughout the East Coast. But for this fanatically loved store, one thing holds special importance for both the company and its customers — the coffee. Selling upwards of 195 million cups of coffee a year, Wawa's brew is renowned by its customers as some of the best around. Although the chain has long been secretive about its beans' origins, Wawa has finally opened up about what makes its coffee exceptional: a meticulous process of developing a bean blend, local roasting, and perfecting the brewing process down to a science.