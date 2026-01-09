Philadelphia's First Ever Sheetz Set To Open Right Across From Its Rival

The Birthplace of America is about to become the latest battleground for convenience store dominance. Sheetz recently announced plans to go where no Sheetz has gone before: Philadelphia. February 12 will mark the first time a Sheetz has appeared in the City of Brotherly Love with its newest store, located at 454 West Ridge Pike in Royersford, Pennsylvania. What makes that particular address interesting is that Wawa is currently doing business right across the street.

The differences between Sheetz and Wawa have already sparked a rivalry between fans of each of the two chains. Some folks on team Wawa adore its upgraded gas station coffee, while many Sheetz fanatics admire the plethora of made-to-order food options you can order at Sheetz. Two locations operating in such close proximity are bound to stoke the flames of this tug of war, which could be beneficial for patrons of both sides.

Each location will surely want to draw customers away from the competition. Folks could expect to see each business offering deals on various products in an effort to get people to join their side. That's hypothetical, of course, but it wouldn't be surprising to see that happen from two titans of the industry doing business within mere feet of each other.