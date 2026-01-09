Philadelphia's First Ever Sheetz Set To Open Right Across From Its Rival
The Birthplace of America is about to become the latest battleground for convenience store dominance. Sheetz recently announced plans to go where no Sheetz has gone before: Philadelphia. February 12 will mark the first time a Sheetz has appeared in the City of Brotherly Love with its newest store, located at 454 West Ridge Pike in Royersford, Pennsylvania. What makes that particular address interesting is that Wawa is currently doing business right across the street.
The differences between Sheetz and Wawa have already sparked a rivalry between fans of each of the two chains. Some folks on team Wawa adore its upgraded gas station coffee, while many Sheetz fanatics admire the plethora of made-to-order food options you can order at Sheetz. Two locations operating in such close proximity are bound to stoke the flames of this tug of war, which could be beneficial for patrons of both sides.
Each location will surely want to draw customers away from the competition. Folks could expect to see each business offering deals on various products in an effort to get people to join their side. That's hypothetical, of course, but it wouldn't be surprising to see that happen from two titans of the industry doing business within mere feet of each other.
Wawa vs Sheetz: Is bigger really better?
As Wawa and Sheetz set the stage for a showdown between East Coast convenience stores in Philadelphia, folks may wonder which company currently reigns supreme. One metric you could use to judge the two stores' success is their overall footprint. On this front, Wawa comes out on top with roughly 1,100 locations on the East Coast. Sheetz — which witnessed the passing of former president and CEO Steve Sheetz in early January 2025 — has just over 800 locations spread across states such as Ohio, Michigan, and North Carolina.
With fans of each store vehemently declaring that their loyalty stems from excellent products and services, it's no surprise that both companies score well in customer satisfaction. In fact, they are tied, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Each store scored an 82 out of 100, in 2025, which wasn't able to edge out Kwik Trip's 84 for the top spot. However, scratching beneath the surface of that statistic reveals that Wawa's 82 remained the same as the previous year, whereas Sheetz's score marks a 4% increase in customer satisfaction. Sheetz is gaining ground and likely plans to raise the bar even higher as it competes with rival Wawa in its new Philadelphia location.