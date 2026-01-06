Steve Sheetz, Former President And CEO Of The Convenience Stores, Dead At 77

Monday sadly marked the end of an era in Pennsylvania with the passing of Steve Sheetz at 77 years of age. Diagnosed with leukemia in 2011, Sheetz had been dealing with a bout of pneumonia during late December 2025 and died from respiratory problems at UPMC Altoona on January 4, 2026. Sheetz is survived by many relatives, including his wife, two daughters, and grandchildren.

Four years after he was born in 1948, his brother, Bob, opened the first Sheetz Kwik Shopper in 1952. By the time he was 12 years old, Steve was working alongside his brother in a part-time capacity at the store. He later attended Penn State University, and, upon graduating, was promoted to supervisor and director of operations in 1969. Together, the Sheetz brothers expanded the business to an empire of 100 locations scattered across the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast, and by 1984, Steve Sheetz took the reins of the company as CEO and president. He served in those roles at the regional convenience store chain until 1995.

Sheetz moved on to become the chairman of the company's board in 1995, a position he held until 2013. He remained with the company as an executive until 2020. Today, Sheetz has over 800 locations in Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.