The Sheetz Breakfast Menu Item You Should Order On Your Next Road Trip
When I moved to Pittsburgh in 2007, I was introduced to many wonders of the Keystone State that I would grow to adore. One of these was Sheetz, a chain of convenience stores and gas stations that originated in the small town of Altoona, PA (which is also home of the confoundingly delicious Altoona-style pizza). Last year, my family and I moved south and had to say goodbye to Sheetz and its truly craveable made-to-order food.
I was thrilled to read a fellow Takeout writer's recount of the best (and worst) foods to order at Sheetz. His choice for the company's best breakfast sandwich caught my eye because I never ordered it, but the next time we travel to the City of Bridges, I know what to get on our obligatory stop for gas and food at Sheetz.
Our taster/writer called the Sheetz Shmagel "the number one item to order at Sheetz" — a bold statement, considering the company offers more than 400 items on its made-to-order food menu. He described the sandwich as "all doughy and cheesy with a sweet, mapley disc of sausage. This particular bagel is one I customized to include Sheetz's signature Boom-Boom Sauce, which injects some creamy texture and spicy flavor ... no joke, this is one of the better breakfast sandwiches I've had all year."
Sounds like it's definitely worth tasting for anyone who has access to a local Sheetz, or who may be driving through a town where one exists.
Not all the Sheetz breakfasts were as tasty as the Shmagel
Though Sheetz microwaves most of its hot foods, the company has a very loyal following on par with another Pennsylvania convenience store chain, Wawa (here's the difference between the two pit stop options). With an array of burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, fried foods, wraps, and salads, there really is something for everyone in your road trip party at Sheetz. However, while the Shmagel earned a gold star in our taster's opinion, another breakfast option from Sheetz fell flat on its microwaved face. The Walker Breakfast Ranger sandwich was not appealing and messy due to its soft texture (cream cheese, guacamole, limp bacon).
The Takeout taster ordered his Shmagel on a plain bagel, but customers can also opt for an everything-seasoned bagel and add some crunch and a nice toasted sesame-onion-poppy seed flavor to the mix. You can also create a custom breakfast sandwich at Sheetz using waffles as your bun, as well as English muffins, biscuits, croissants, sourdough bread, and flatbreads.
When we lived in Pennsylvania, my husband's breakfast fave was called the Twisted BLT, which sadly, is not on the Sheetz menu anymore. This option featured double bacon, onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo, the aforementioned Boom-Boom sauce, and mini hash browns on a pretzel bun. You could custom-build this sandwich at Sheetz, but you'd have to swap the pretzel bun for something else — perhaps a bagel.