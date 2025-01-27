Wawa Vs Sheetz: What's The Difference?

People from New Jersey like myself will fiercely defend their state to their last dying breath. We are often arguing with New Yorkers about whose pizza and bagels are better; it's an argument we only humor, as there is really no contest, but most people outside the tri-state area would also be surprised how much we stand by our gas stations.

The gas station in question is Wawa, one of the many regional chains of gas stations and convenience stores we wish were everywhere, but in reality, line the East Coast from New Jersey down to Florida. Wawa fans are dedicated to the business' fresh food and snacks that you can get on the side of almost any highway in the Mid-Atlantic region. But if you were to go more inland into Pennsylvania, you would find the chain's sole possible competitor: Sheetz.

Most people would assume that both of these convenience stores were like 7/11: just a place to buy sodas, chips, and candy during a long haul road trip. However, both Wawa and Sheetz have wide menus and unique options for fresh food and drinks, so guests can feasibly get an entire meal at both locations. But beyond that, the options for food at Wawa and Sheetz could not be more different.