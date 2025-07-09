The Sheetz Food Item You Should Order Every Time

I had never heard of Sheetz until I moved to Pennsylvania, but in the span of time that I lived in the Keystone state, I became a devoted fan for life. While it's true that Buc-ee's gets a lot of attention for the size of its stores, squeaky-clean bathrooms, and famous Texas brisket sandwiches, Sheetz is always a clean, reliable place to stop for gas and food. The chain's MTO menu (which stands for made-to-order) is one of the main draws for its fanbase, offering everything from blended coffee drinks to salads, burgers, hot dogs, and breakfast sandwiches that you can customize. The choices are endless, but fortunately, if you're not up for building your own lunch, Sheetz has plenty of ready-to-eat dishes, including one burger you should order every time you stop there with an appetite: the Big Mozz burger.

While not all foods earned our praise when we reviewed much of the menu to find the best and worst things to order at Sheetz, The Big Mozz hit all the right flavor notes, even if it didn't look as appetizing in person as it did in the promo photos. The hunger-crushing burger comes with a beef patty, topped with provolone cheese, marinara sauce, and fried mozzarella sticks on a toasted bun, lending contrasting texture that provides pure satisfaction. Still, if you happen to be near a Sheetz earlier in the day, and aren't quite ready to chow down on a cheeseburger, check out the Sheetz Shmagel on the breakfast menu, instead.