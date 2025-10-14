Wawa Dethroned — America Has A New Favorite Convenience Store

The battle for America's favorite convenience store wages on, and a new champion has been declared. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, East-coast favorite Wawa has been overthrown by none other than the Midwest's beloved Kwik Trip, known for its friendly customer service and freshly-baked goods. I've been to both, and as biased as I might be as a Midwesterner, I'm not entirely shocked by this since Kwik Trip does exude a Midwestern friendliness to it that you don't get at other convenience stores.

This is particularly interesting, however, in that the two chains are fairly different upon first glance. Wawa offers an entire menu of made-to-order sandwiches, salads, pizza, and its famous Thanksgiving sub. Kwik Trip, on the other hand, serves more heat-lamp held food including rotisserie chicken (which is much better than you'd think), so you might consider Kwik Trip as having more of a self-service model. But it appears as if the human touch goes a long way when it comes to overall consumer sentiment, and that emphasis on positive interaction is what launched Kwik Trip into first place.