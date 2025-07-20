The Midwest Gas Station Chain That Bakes Fresh Treats Every Day

You don't usually expect much from food at a gas station, other than something to fill your stomach and maybe not-great coffee to perk you up. But gas station food is leaving its bad reputation behind with fresher and tastier options, even if it doesn't stack up to the unexpectedly delicious food at Italian gas stations — at least, not yet. One popular Midwest gas station chain that's been making its mark is Kwik Trip, and part of its formula for success is the baked treats it makes fresh every day.

Kwik Trip touts that it's a vertically integrated company, meaning that it makes and transports most of the food it sells for better quality and efficiency. That's why some 80 percent of the products in its gas station convenience stores are from its own brands. To accomplish that, Kwik Trip has its own bakeries, kitchens, a dairy, and a distribution center at a 140-acre facility in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the city that's also home to its corporate headquarters. A fleet of hundreds of company-owned trucks also make daily deliveries to its nearly 900 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, as well as Iowa, Illinois, and South Dakota, where it's called Kwik Star.

There are two separate bakeries at Kwik Trip's La Crosse production location. One makes sweet treats like donuts, cookies, and pastries, and the other produces breads and buns. Each of them turns out hundreds of thousands of baked goods a day.