Seriously, Italian Gas Station Food Is Unexpectedly Delicious
Some foodies sneer at the mere thought of eating it, but gas station food is on the rise. Seriously, have these people never heard of Buc-Ees legendary brisket or any of the other amazing road trip snacks available at gas stations coast to coast? Even those who turn up their nose at domestic gas station cuisine, however, are sure to find a good word for Italy's autogrills. To do these institutions justice, however, many are more akin to truck stops than gas stations since they offer a full dine-in experience in addition to petrol and snacks.
Even though the term may be used as a generic, Autogrill, like Kleenex, is actually a brand. The majority of Italian rest stops (65%) fall under its umbrella, although other brands such as Sarni or Chef Express offer a similar experience. Italy also has the most rest stops of any European country, averaging just 27 kilometers (or about 17 miles) between each one. In addition to sit-down meals, these Italian rest stops sell plenty of portable foods like slices of surprisingly good pizza. They may also include mini grocery stores where you can purchase a small selection of both fresh and packaged foods (salami, olives, and cheese, that sort of thing), kind of like a Kwik Trip that swapped its rotisserie chickens for Italian deli staples.
What can you eat at an Autogrill?
If breakfast time finds you on the road to Rome (they all lead there, after all), an autogrill is always a reliable place to get a decent (and affordable!) cup of barista-made espresso or cappuccino. To go with your coffee, there's likely to be an assortment of delightful pastries including plain or filled cornetti, which are similar to croissants, as well as other Italian bakery favorites such as pasticciotti (cream-filled tarts) and sfogliatella (which are sometimes known as lobster tails due to their shape). Autogrill with a capital A also offers Nutella donuts, which checks out since everyone's favorite hazelnut-chocolate spread is a product of Italy.
At lunchtime, sniff the air as you walk into the autogrill. If it smells like fresh-baked bread, you should absolutely order a panini or make a DIY sandwich with bread rolls and any of the numerous cured meats and cheeses there for the choosing. You can also opt for a fresh salad or pasta dish — it's Italy, of course there's pasta — while some Autogrills even offer steaks and seafood. It's possible to accompany your meal with beer or wine as well, and yes, the wine selection tends to be a good one since, you know, Italy. You'll need to pass if you're the designated driver, though, as the legal limit in Italy is 0.5 grams per liter (equivalent to a BAC of 0.05%) and the fine for exceeding it starts at €712 (about $750).