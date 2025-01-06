Seriously, Italian Gas Station Food Is Unexpectedly Delicious

Some foodies sneer at the mere thought of eating it, but gas station food is on the rise. Seriously, have these people never heard of Buc-Ees legendary brisket or any of the other amazing road trip snacks available at gas stations coast to coast? Even those who turn up their nose at domestic gas station cuisine, however, are sure to find a good word for Italy's autogrills. To do these institutions justice, however, many are more akin to truck stops than gas stations since they offer a full dine-in experience in addition to petrol and snacks.

Even though the term may be used as a generic, Autogrill, like Kleenex, is actually a brand. The majority of Italian rest stops (65%) fall under its umbrella, although other brands such as Sarni or Chef Express offer a similar experience. Italy also has the most rest stops of any European country, averaging just 27 kilometers (or about 17 miles) between each one. In addition to sit-down meals, these Italian rest stops sell plenty of portable foods like slices of surprisingly good pizza. They may also include mini grocery stores where you can purchase a small selection of both fresh and packaged foods (salami, olives, and cheese, that sort of thing), kind of like a Kwik Trip that swapped its rotisserie chickens for Italian deli staples.