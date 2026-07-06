10 Common US Foods That Seriously Amazed World Cup Visitors

In a surprise World Cup twist, U.S. food has been at the center of fan discourse during the tournament so far. Among negative stories about overzealous U.S. border control and expensive match tickets, international reactions to very normal foods in the country hosting the most World Cup matches have provided much-needed comic relief.

Visitors' clear delight at their discoveries in the United States — from Buc-ee's to Waffle House and the very existence of ice machines — has made some Americans feel strangely ... proud? Quoted in USA Today, a Texas lawyer summed it up with, "It's made me realize we do have culture. Some of it's weird, but it's still culture."

While international soccer fans losing their mind over ranch and Big Gulps is undeniably funny, it's also very genuine. And as a Brit who moved to the Blue Ridge Mountains without ever having set foot on U.S. soil before, I should know how shocking and delightful that first taste of U.S. (food) culture can be for people in possession of "the European mind."