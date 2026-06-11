German World Cup Fan's First Waffle House Trip Goes Viral — '10/10, We Will Be Coming Back'

With the 2026 World Cup now underway, people from across the world are coming to the United States for the first time and discovering many of the country's greatest foods as they anticipate their team's participation. While you might think these visitors would take in the sights at restaurants around the U.S. with the most breathtaking views, they've instead found themselves reveling in the delight that is Waffle House.

One German X user, @FreddyLA7, showcased his expedition to Waffle House while on a road trip across the American South, going to the establishment at what many would consider to be the perfect time: 1 a.m. His instant love for the restaurant was clear when he posted about the iconic chain on June 8.

Just had our first Waffle House experience at 1am. Great food, great prices, and friendly staff. 10/10, we will be coming back.😋 pic.twitter.com/QHgftpqfoX — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 8, 2026

Freddy's appreciation for Waffle House has since gone viral, with Americans eager to witness one of our most joked-about restaurant chains in the country get its flowers from someone who walked into it with an open mind and a hungry stomach. Although many Americans were apologetic that the visitor didn't experience anything like the wildest things to have ever gone down in a Waffle House, Freddy's desire to return to the restaurant delighted many and has helped him amass more than 270,000 followers on the app in just a few days.