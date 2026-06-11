German World Cup Fan's First Waffle House Trip Goes Viral — '10/10, We Will Be Coming Back'
With the 2026 World Cup now underway, people from across the world are coming to the United States for the first time and discovering many of the country's greatest foods as they anticipate their team's participation. While you might think these visitors would take in the sights at restaurants around the U.S. with the most breathtaking views, they've instead found themselves reveling in the delight that is Waffle House.
One German X user, @FreddyLA7, showcased his expedition to Waffle House while on a road trip across the American South, going to the establishment at what many would consider to be the perfect time: 1 a.m. His instant love for the restaurant was clear when he posted about the iconic chain on June 8.
Just had our first Waffle House experience at 1am. Great food, great prices, and friendly staff. 10/10, we will be coming back.😋 pic.twitter.com/QHgftpqfoX
— Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 8, 2026
Freddy's appreciation for Waffle House has since gone viral, with Americans eager to witness one of our most joked-about restaurant chains in the country get its flowers from someone who walked into it with an open mind and a hungry stomach. Although many Americans were apologetic that the visitor didn't experience anything like the wildest things to have ever gone down in a Waffle House, Freddy's desire to return to the restaurant delighted many and has helped him amass more than 270,000 followers on the app in just a few days.
Waffle House has become a beloved American destination
Freddy's trip to Waffle House is far from the first time someone has been captured by the unexpected beauty and quality of the southern institution. In fact, Waffle House has garnered the reputation as being one of the most intrinsically American establishments in existence.
Unsurprisingly, this reputation, alongside Waffle House's low prices, simple yet effective aesthetic, and aforementioned notoriety for chaos, has led to the restaurant becoming popular among tourists. Whether it's video game developer Katsuhiro Harada, pro wrestler Maki Itoh, or even just a massive international football fan like Freddy, Waffle House draws newcomers in and leaves an incredible impression.
This isn't even to say that this phenomenon is exclusive to those from outside of the United States. Famously, Northerners who haven't gotten the chance to try Waffle House before have oftentimes been amazed by the restaurant's simple greatness. For example, Anthony Bourdain gave his stamp of approval to the iconic breakfast chain during a 2015 "Parts Unknown" episode. Here's how he summed up the southern chain: "A place of safety and nourishment. It never closes. It is always, always faithful, always there for you" (via YouTube).