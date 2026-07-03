Give This Side Dish The Smash Treatment (You Won't Regret It)

If there's one vegetable that people just can't agree on, it's Brussels sprouts. Even the mouthwatering way Alton Brown prepares sprouts with bacon isn't enough to get some people excited about seeing them at the dinner table. However, the Brussels sprouts-averse might change their tune if the cruciferous bites are prepared with an extra step that creates a crispy texture and amplifies sweet notes. Instead of trying to avoid burning Brussels sprouts in the air fryer, roast them in the oven as normal, but first, smash 'em.

By smashing the veg before roasting them, two beneficial changes occur. First, the surface area of the veggies is increased, which allows for more browning and crispiness. But perhaps more importantly, smashing them releases moisture. Brussels sprouts contain roughly 86% moisture, and as we all know, that's the enemy of crunch. By allowing some of that liquid to dissipate, you're boosting the vegetable's ability to crisp up in the oven.

You don't need anything special to smash them — a sturdy drinking glass, coffee mug, or measuring cup will do the job after they've been parboiled for about 10 to 12 minutes or microwaved in water for around seven minutes to soften them. It's crucial that the Brussels sprouts are completely dry before dressing them up for the oven if you want them to be perfectly crispy. They should be dried off before smashing, then patted dry once again after that step. When sufficiently well-dried, the result after baking is a sweet, crispy delight that has the potential to be more than just a side dish.