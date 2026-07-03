Give This Side Dish The Smash Treatment (You Won't Regret It)
If there's one vegetable that people just can't agree on, it's Brussels sprouts. Even the mouthwatering way Alton Brown prepares sprouts with bacon isn't enough to get some people excited about seeing them at the dinner table. However, the Brussels sprouts-averse might change their tune if the cruciferous bites are prepared with an extra step that creates a crispy texture and amplifies sweet notes. Instead of trying to avoid burning Brussels sprouts in the air fryer, roast them in the oven as normal, but first, smash 'em.
By smashing the veg before roasting them, two beneficial changes occur. First, the surface area of the veggies is increased, which allows for more browning and crispiness. But perhaps more importantly, smashing them releases moisture. Brussels sprouts contain roughly 86% moisture, and as we all know, that's the enemy of crunch. By allowing some of that liquid to dissipate, you're boosting the vegetable's ability to crisp up in the oven.
You don't need anything special to smash them — a sturdy drinking glass, coffee mug, or measuring cup will do the job after they've been parboiled for about 10 to 12 minutes or microwaved in water for around seven minutes to soften them. It's crucial that the Brussels sprouts are completely dry before dressing them up for the oven if you want them to be perfectly crispy. They should be dried off before smashing, then patted dry once again after that step. When sufficiently well-dried, the result after baking is a sweet, crispy delight that has the potential to be more than just a side dish.
Take smashed Brussels sprouts up a notch
There are a few fun ways to upgrade typically divisive Brussels sprouts and give them a restaurant-quality appearance and taste. Before roasting them, toss the dried Brussels sprouts in a simple salt, pepper, nutritional yeast, and olive oil mixture before smashing them for instantly enhanced flavor and texture, but don't stop there. Sprinkling parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs on them when they're halfway done cooking contributes even more flavor and grants an extra layer of crunch. Lending some spicy notes to the Brussels sprouts is as simple as adding cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes to the oil mixture they're tossed in before roasting.
Impart a bit of acidity to the side dish by squeezing some lemon juice over the veggies once they come out of the oven. Alternatively, use balsamic vinegar to give them a sweet tanginess. Or, if you're craving something sweet and spicy, Brussels sprouts are one sticky ingredient away from irresistible flavor: a drizzle of hot honey.
Smashing and seasoning them just right makes them something to look forward to at dinner, but Brussels sprouts can also be a welcome addition to a snack platter when accompanied by a tasty dip. Something simple like transforming mayo into a garlicky aioli will do the trick. But if you want to go the extra mile, creating a lemony mix of mayo, Dijon mustard, lemon zest and juice, and a few drops of hot sauce will brighten up each bite.