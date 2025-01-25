How To Finally Stop Burning Your Brussels Sprouts In The Air Fryer

Brussels sprouts are a green that when cooked right, can be a truly delicious dish. There are many ways to jazz them up, like serving sprouts on flatbread with pancetta, or adding cacio e pepe flavors to roasted Brussels sprouts. But one small mistake can quickly lead to mushy or just plain burnt greens — and that's no fun, especially for those of us holding onto a few bad Brussels sprouts memories. Air-frying your sprouts is a great trick to get them crispy, but how do you avoid them getting burnt? The answer is simple: Keep your Brussels sprouts in a single layer when you cook them.

As with many other foods, overcrowding and layering the sprouts on top of each other is a recipe for a burnt disaster in the air fryer. This is because some pieces will be too close to the heating coil, while others underneath will not be exposed to the hot air that cooks as it circulates. It's an error that will leave you with a mix of burnt and undercooked sprouts.

Air frying them in one single layer might mean you have to cook them in batches, but it's a small price to pay for evenly crisped pieces — plus they'll cook faster, too. Don't be afraid to check on them regularly, and turn down the temperature if necessary.