This Is The Brand Fans Say Is Hiding Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Boxed Wine

Boxed wine often gets a bad rap, but the unorthodox packaging method shouldn't be written off so quickly. These days, there are plenty of high-quality boxed wines on the market offering lasting freshness, durability, and great value that glass bottles just can't offer. One power player in the boxed wine market is, unsurprisingly, the mecca of bulk goods, Costco, which expertly balances price and quality through its iconic Kirkland Signature brand. The private label legend offers 3-liter boxes of Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Grigio, both of which receive relatively positive reviews.

Of course, the warehouse giant isn't actually fermenting its own grapes at Costco Wineries (as much as we'd love to visit such a place, it sadly does not exist). This has led many Costco wine shoppers to speculate over which brand actually makes the Kirkland Signature 3-liter wine boxes, and luckily the answer is hiding in plain site. According to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, Costco's Kirkland Signature boxed wine is produced by the California-based E. & J. Gallo Winery (also known simply as Gallo).