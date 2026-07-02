Throw This Ingredient Into Your Coleslaw For The Best Easy Side Dish
Coleslaw is a staple side dish at summer cookouts, barbecues, and potlucks, and for good reason. The hardy cabbage salad is tangy, refreshing, nutritious, and best of all, endlessly customizable. If you're getting a bit tired of your standard coleslaw recipe, you can give it a fresh, fun twist with the addition of a fruity ingredient you probably already have on hand: apples.
Apples are a perfect way to sweeten up chicken salad and a classic element of Waldorf salad (one of the throwback summer foods people don't eat anymore), but chopped apple is no stranger to salads, and coleslaw should be no exception. Apples are one of the easiest and tastiest ways to add a sweet, tangy crunch to almost any kind of coleslaw. Plus, the tart flavor of many apple varieties means they may even convince those who typically eschew fruity additions to savory salads (we're looking at you, cranberry chicken salad haters). The cherry on top? Apples are robust enough to stand up to any coleslaw dressing and can hold their crunch for days in the fridge.
How to prepare and enjoy apple coleslaw
Adding apples to coleslaw is as easy as chopping an apple to your desired size and mixing it into your favorite coleslaw recipe. However, there are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind for the best apple coleslaw experience. First, the apple itself: While any type of apple will do, tart, crunchy varieties such as Honeycrisp and Granny Smith work especially well. You can add as much or as little fruit as you fancy, but one medium apple for every 2 cups of cabbage is a good rule of thumb.
Arguably, the most important element of any coleslaw is the dressing, and while we love a vinegar-based Carolina coleslaw, tangy apples contrast beautifully with creamy mayo- or yogurt-based dressings. The crisp fruit also pairs wonderfully with other surprising coleslaw additions, such as chopped nuts and seeds, dried cranberries, and even jalapeños. Apple coleslaw is an ideal accompaniment to everything from hamburgers to barbecue pulled pork (apples and pork are a classic combo for a reason). No matter what you mix in, make sure to avoid the dressing mistake that ruins homemade coleslaw.