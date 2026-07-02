Throw This Ingredient Into Your Coleslaw For The Best Easy Side Dish

Coleslaw is a staple side dish at summer cookouts, barbecues, and potlucks, and for good reason. The hardy cabbage salad is tangy, refreshing, nutritious, and best of all, endlessly customizable. If you're getting a bit tired of your standard coleslaw recipe, you can give it a fresh, fun twist with the addition of a fruity ingredient you probably already have on hand: apples.

Apples are a perfect way to sweeten up chicken salad and a classic element of Waldorf salad (one of the throwback summer foods people don't eat anymore), but chopped apple is no stranger to salads, and coleslaw should be no exception. Apples are one of the easiest and tastiest ways to add a sweet, tangy crunch to almost any kind of coleslaw. Plus, the tart flavor of many apple varieties means they may even convince those who typically eschew fruity additions to savory salads (we're looking at you, cranberry chicken salad haters). The cherry on top? Apples are robust enough to stand up to any coleslaw dressing and can hold their crunch for days in the fridge.