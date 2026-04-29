3 Ways To Make Chicken Salad A Little Sweeter

Chicken salad, at its most basic, is made from chopped or shredded chicken held together with a binder such as mayonnaise. Many cooks like to add a crunchy element in the form of celery or onions, some prefer savory flavor enhancers such as bacon and cheese, and others heat things up with cayenne or jalapeños. Recipe blogger Joanne Gallagher, however, suggests making chicken salad sweeter with the addition of fruit. She's hardly alone in this preference, since Ina Garten gives chicken salad a bright twist with mango chutney, while coronation chicken calls for apricot jam. Even canned fruit cocktail works surprisingly well in chicken salad.

Gallagher, who shares cooking tips and ideas on her website Inspired Taste, told The Takeout, "If you want contrasting flavors, you can add a bit of sweetness to your chicken salad. This especially works in creamier salads where you'll want to brighten things up." If you're still dubious about adding a sweetener to a chicken-based dish even after Ina Garten's endorsement, bear in mind that most barbecue sauces tend to be quite sweet, and this condiment is frequently partnered with chicken. Plus, as Gallagher reassured us, "You won't necessarily be making it sugary; you're just adding a gentle lift around the savory chicken and dressing."