Throwback Summer Foods People Don't Eat In 2025

Waldorf salad once enjoyed substantial popularity. Today, you might not even know what's in it. Aren't there some miniature marshmallows involved? You might be thinking of Watergate salad (which we'll get to in just a moment).

The Waldorf salad was originally created by Oscar Tschirky, who worked at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel from 1893 to 1943. His original salad creation, debuting in 1893, the same year as the hotel, included just apples, celery, and mayonnaise — but that's not the version of the Waldorf salad that became a classic. Over time, the salad has changed and evolved. Walnuts found their way into the recipe, as did paprika, and a bed of greens on which the salad is usually served. This has become the classic (though you can easily find individualized recipes out there that add in other fruits and protein, too — and even, yes, some marshmallows).

The Waldorf salad enjoyed great popularity up until the mid-1900s, so why did it fall out of favor? It's likely that this salad fell out of the public eye just as many other mid-century odd salads did. American tastebuds began to eschew sweet salads and mixtures of mayo and fruit to the point that, today, many people would turn up their noses at plopping a spoonful of Hellmann's atop a Granny Smith.