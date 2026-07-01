Lasagna Is Done A Little Differently In Naples, Italy (And It Sounds Amazing)

When it comes to cuisine, Naples, Italy, is undeniably most famous for its legendary Neapolitan-style pies. However, the birthplace of pizza boasts plenty of mouthwatering culinary delights, including a unique regional version of another of Italy's most beloved comfort dishes, lasagna. Naples-style lasagna di Carnevale is an extra-indulgent layered pasta stuffed with an impressive array of animal products. Variations abound, but the decadent dish typically consists of pasta layered with ricotta, mozzarella, petite fried meatballs, sausage, tomato-based ragu sauce, and hard-boiled eggs.

As the name suggests, lasagna di Carnevale is typically enjoyed during the Carnival period in Naples, as a final meat- and cheese-packed feast before the traditionally meat-free Lenten season. Lasagna di Carnevale is different from other baked pasta dishes thanks to the inclusion of several key ingredients: ricotta (instead of béchamel, which is arguably the proper filling for lasagna), small fried meatballs, and chopped hard-boiled eggs. While none of these ingredients is particularly notable on its own, combining them all into one mouthwateringly rich baked pasta dish is a uniquely Neapolitan tradition.

If you're considering whipping up this amazing-sounding lasagna at home, fair warning that it's no piece of cake. While lasagna di Carnevale seems a bit like the "everything but the kitchen sink" of baked pastas, its preparation is anything but careless — the celebratory dish traditionally takes at least four hours to cook up.