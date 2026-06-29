Why You Probably Will Never Find Boar's Head Lunch Meat At Walmart

With the economy being what it is these days, many people are content to simply purchase whatever deli meat is cheapest, but let's be honest: The cheap stuff tastes like wet, chewy salt, no matter what flavor you get. But if you have an extra penny to spend on good food, Boar's Head is a brand that has been celebrated for years. Given that Walmart is the biggest grocery store chain in the United States (by a surprisingly wide margin), you'd think the two brands would've gotten together by now, but Walmart doesn't sell Boar's Head, and it probably never will.

The short and simple rationale for why this is comes down to a difference of opinion in terms of how these two businesses function. Walmart has done a pretty good job of improving its reputation in recent years, but the store is basically still known for offering the lowest prices around. This is, in part, because Walmart has a number of private brands it controls, but the fact that it's such a powerhouse in the grocery world also means it has leverage to coax down the price on name brand products. That's relevant because Boar's Head has firmly staked its flag on the hill of premium deli, a position which could be threatened if it started selling cheap.

For its own part, Boar's Head is similarly happy to use its considerable market power to push retailers around. The company won't sell its products unless it gets its own cozy deli case, for one. It also has a habit of demanding competitive products be removed from store shelves, lest the store lose its access.