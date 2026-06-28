11 Restaurant Chain Lasagnas Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

While everyone may not agree on exactly why restaurant lasagna seems to taste better than homemade, most can agree that when you do splurge on dining out, you want to know you're heading to the spot that guarantees you the most primo pasta dish. And, sometimes this is quite a tall order, as lasagna isn't always the easiest, or safest, bet on the menu. Just the steps needed to bring the multi-layered entrée to the table is no small undertaking.

When a restaurant gets lasagna right, you're digging into a rich, comforting, and super satisfying Italian meal that's so good you might even mistake it for what a nonna would make in a kitchen in Sicily. But, if an eatery gets it wrong? The flaws can range from disappointing (too dry, a bit bland) to downright disastrous (think of a soggy, soup-like mess).

Chain restaurants all across America have fully embraced lasagna as a signature offering, with each promising to bring its own unique, and delicious, spin on the cherished, baked pasta dish. But, how do they stack up? We looked to actual customers to give us the inside scoop on these 11 restaurant chain lasagnas, ranked from worst to best.