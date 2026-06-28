11 Restaurant Chain Lasagnas Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers
While everyone may not agree on exactly why restaurant lasagna seems to taste better than homemade, most can agree that when you do splurge on dining out, you want to know you're heading to the spot that guarantees you the most primo pasta dish. And, sometimes this is quite a tall order, as lasagna isn't always the easiest, or safest, bet on the menu. Just the steps needed to bring the multi-layered entrée to the table is no small undertaking.
When a restaurant gets lasagna right, you're digging into a rich, comforting, and super satisfying Italian meal that's so good you might even mistake it for what a nonna would make in a kitchen in Sicily. But, if an eatery gets it wrong? The flaws can range from disappointing (too dry, a bit bland) to downright disastrous (think of a soggy, soup-like mess).
Chain restaurants all across America have fully embraced lasagna as a signature offering, with each promising to bring its own unique, and delicious, spin on the cherished, baked pasta dish. But, how do they stack up? We looked to actual customers to give us the inside scoop on these 11 restaurant chain lasagnas, ranked from worst to best.
11. Johnny Carino's Johnny's Handmade Lasagna
When customers sit down at Johnny Carino's and sees Johnny's Handmade Lasagna on the menu, the eager expectation is understandable. The dish promises patrons layers of pasta infused with beef, Italian sausage, meat sauce, and cheeses, like ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella. The chain has even highlighted the impressive number of layers in promotional materials, presenting it as a signature menu item worth seeking out. Sadly, customer feedback suggests that what arrives at the table fails to live up to those handmade, like-mama-would-whip-up expectations.
A recurring complaint isn't simply that the lasagna disappoints, but that diners sometimes can't even order it at all. One customer reported arriving specifically for the dish only to learn it was sold out, with another describing surprise when they're actually able to order it. For a restaurant advertising lasagna as one of its highlighted offerings, it's easy to see why they found that frustrating. One diner compared the experience to visiting Taco Bell and discovering there were no tacos available.
When the lasagna does make it to the table, guests describe receiving entrées that looked dramatically different from promotional images, or being served a layered slice that was still ice cold in the center. Patrons frequently mention their disappointment in Johnny Carino's, which they say once held a much stronger reputation, but has been noticeably declining in quality. For many nostalgic guests, the biggest frustration comes from remembering how much better it used to be.
10. Buca di Beppo Lasagna
Buca di Beppo is one Italian-inspired chain customers rely on for a big, bold, family-style menu that includes a lasagna showcasing layers of cheese (ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone) and meat sauce. From the description, customers understandably are anticipating digging in to a cheese-forward masterpiece that is anything but bashful in its flavor-filled fabulousness.
And, there are certainly supporters who do praise both the generous amount of cheese and the rich, comforting nature of the dish (some describe the cheese as beautifully cooked, while others point specifically to an appreciation of the sauce layered throughout the pasta). Buca's version clearly has its fans, yet few lasagnas on this list create such sharply divided reactions. Some diners complain about the texture, suggesting the pasta edges resemble something reheated rather than freshly baked. Others describe the lasagna as watery, lacking flavor, or tasting more like pantry staples than a carefully prepared restaurant entree. One particularly harsh assessment compared it to canned food.
Perhaps the most telling reaction came from an actual Italian diner, whose disapproving head shake and disdainful negation of the dish as a contender for anything close to authentic communicated everything a multiple-word review could not. That's ultimately the saga of Buca di Beppo's lasagna. It isn't universally disliked, but it sure isn't universally adored either. It occupies a strange middle ground, where one table may be celebrating a mountain of gooey cheese, while another wonders what all the fuss is about.
9. Spaghetti Warehouse 15-Layer Lasagna
We've written about the genius way Italians layer their lasagna, and even detailed expert advice about just how many layers are needed for the ideal lasagna. (Spoiler alert: It's not too far from 15). So, you'd think Spaghetti Warehouse was onto something (maybe even a surefire win?), when it came up with its 15-Layer Lasagna entree. Plus, when a restaurant puts the actual number of layers directly into the name of a dish, expectations naturally rise. You could confidently say that Spaghetti Warehouse's 15-Layer Lasagna leans heavily into that visual promise, presenting itself to customers as a mouthwatering marvel of a monumental menu item, filled with pasta, Italian sausage, meat sauce, ground beef, and a trio of cheeses (Romano, ricotta, and mozzarella).
The chain even highlights the dish as a guest favorite, and photos of the towering lasagna certainly grab attention. The problem is that visual appeal can only carry a dish so far. While a handful of diners praise the lasagna, others seem considerably less impressed once the novelty wears off. Several reviews suggest that the dramatic layer count doesn't necessarily translate into a superior dining experience.
Some criticisms are merely lukewarm, describing the dish as average or forgettable. Others are harsher, with one self-described Italian-American dismissing the restaurant entirely, while another joked even Chef Boyardee would be preferable. Clearly, customer feedback suggests that piling pasta skyward doesn't automatically create greatness. Ultimately, Spaghetti Warehouse's lasagna feels like a classic case of spectacle outweighing execution.
8. Brio Italian Grille Oven-Baked Lasagna
Brio Italian Grille's Oven-Baked Lasagna enters this ranking with a noticeably stronger reputation than the restaurants below it. Featuring multi-tiers of pasta paired alongside Bolognese meat sauce, mozzarella, and ricotta, the Italian dish aims for a more traditional presentation rather than relying on insanely oversized portions or flashy gimmicks to garner attention. For many customers, that simple and straightforward approach seems to really work.
Positive reviews mention appreciation for the optimal balance achieved in the ratio of pasta, sauce, cheese, and meat. Customers specifically singled out the proportions as a strength, while also noting that no single component overwhelms the others. Others went even further, calling it the top lasagna they have eaten, or simply describing it as scrumptous. The dish has even earned enough admiration to inspire home cooks to create copycat versions (a distinction relatively few chain restaurant menu items achieve). Still, overall customer opinion was not overwhelmingly enthusiastic.
While many diners enjoy Brio's lasagna, some stop short of calling it exceptional. Several reviews describe the dish as merely passing, while others place it in a category akin to solid, but unremarkable, pasta. Even among customers who enjoyed their meals, the praise tends to be mild and measured versus absolutely ecstatic. That middle-ground response ultimately explains Brio's placement. The restaurant avoids many of the complaints that drag down lower-ranked competitors, and its lasagna appears consistently competent. Yet, when customers discuss truly memorable chain restaurant lasagnas, Brio's version isn't necessarily the first mentioned.
7. Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano Lasagna Bolognese
Biaggi's Lasagna Bolognese created using a classic meat sauce, Italian blend of cheeses, and a triple-cheese Alfredo sauce lands comfortably in the upper half of this ranking thanks to a combination of richer ingredients and plenty of customer applause. Praise is easy to find across customer discussions, with diners affirming the dish is great and insisting newcomers won't come away with regrets ordering it.
Others confirm its great taste, while longtime patrons mention ordering it repeatedly. For some, it's even earned the distinction of being their most preferred menu item (no small feat considering the lengthy list of pastas and Italian classics available). Maybe some of the draw can be attributed to how this lasagna feels a bit more polished than competing chain offerings (particularly the combination of meat sauce and Alfredo that gives it a more fine dining energy versus simpler versions featuring just marinara and cheese).
Still, Biaggi's doesn't quite climb into the very top tier, as not every customer walks away impressed. A handful of diners have described the lasagna as lacking seasoning, while others went as far as calling it without taste entirely. Those criticisms are less common than the praise, but they do represent non-unanimous approval. In the end, Biaggi's delivers a lasagna that many customers happily return for. It may not win every table over, but it earns enough support to secure a respectable spot on this ranking.
6. Fazoli's Baked Lasagna
Fazoli's Baked Lasagna has earned a loyal following among customers who appreciate straightforward comfort food while eating out without the sky-high, sit-down restaurant price tag. That patron loyalty is a big reason this chain and its surprisingly popular lasagna dish lands well above the middle of our ranking. Fazoli's version of the Italian classic starts with lasagna paired with Alfredo sauce, then covers that with meat sauce before baking it all beneath a blanket of provolone and mozzarella cheeses. The lasagna also arrives with Fazoli's fan-favorite garlic breadsticks, which have long enjoyed their own separate and equally enthusiastic fan base.
Customer feedback for the dish is notably positive. Some diners say the baked lasagna is just as delicious as offerings from larger, more recognized Italian chain competitors, while emphasizing that the value of Fazoli's version is difficult to beat. Others are even more committed to the entrée, declaring it the only menu item they order when frequenting Fazoli's. That kind of faithful, repeat order says a lot, especially when at a restaurant overflowing with menu options.
The Fazoli's lasagna enthusiasm doesn't stop there. In online discussions, customers mention how much they enjoy the eatery overall, with the lasagna often singled out as a top pick. One particularly devoted fan even substitutes other pasta selections for extra lasagna portions whenever possible, a move that feels like the restaurant equivalent of asking for an encore to show appreciation at an opera.
5. The Old Spaghetti Factory Lasagna
The Old Spaghetti Factory occupies a unique place in the chain restaurant scene. For many diners, a stop at this nostalgic spot has as much to do with tradition and sweet memories as it does with the food itself. The lasagna here is one customers remember fondly as delivering a dependable, familiar experience that even elicits some warm fuzzies. You could say it has earned plenty of affection, even if it doesn't inspire universal gourmand devotion. The restaurant's baked lasagna features tiers of noodles, teamed with marinara sauce made from scratch, pork, and four types of cheese.
Customers respond warmly to its simplicity, with some comparing it to the kind of comfort-filled meal a parent might make at home. Others report thoroughly enjoying the dish, while one reviewer noted it even met the approval of a friend whose most beloved food happens to be this Italian mainstay. Considering how fiercely people defend their preferred versions of this dish, that's no piddling applause.
At the same time, the enthusiasm tends to be a dialogue of pleasantries versus astounding gourmet ecstasy. Positive reviews describe the lasagna as passingly satisfactory, rather than life-changing. The overall impression is that diners leave their meal content, but not necessarily immediately planning their return for a lasagna encore. That ultimately explains its placement here, withe The Old Spaghetti Factory's lasagna succeeding as a reliable chain comfort food, and even benefitting from a wave of nostalgia many customers clearly enjoy.
4. Olive Garden Lasagna Classico
Few chain restaurant lasagnas spark as much debate as Olive Garden's Lasagna Classico. For every diner who considers it a favorite, there seems to be another walking away underwhelmed. That split reputation lands it just outside our top three. On the positive side, reviewers praise the creamy quality of cheese, pasta, and meat sauce, noting that the dish scores decently high on their ratings chart. Others say they'd happily order it again, appreciating the balance of ingredients. One diner even admitted preferring Olive Garden's version over lasagna from more authentic Italian restaurants. Fans have even created their own copycat recipes to enjoy Lasagna Classico at home.
Still, criticisms exist. Some reviewers felt the ricotta was too dominant, while others wished the sauce delivered a stronger tomato taste. Complaints also surfaced about burnt edges, disappointing presentation, or portions that looked nothing like the glossy promo photos. A few were blunt enough to admit they would not order the entrée again. That push and pull defines Olive Garden's Lasagna Classico. When it's good, customers seem genuinely pleased. When it misses the mark, the disappointment can be memorable.
If you do opt to try it out, and are looking for a perfect pairing for your meal, try the salad, which is listed among the Olive Garden menu items you should definitely start ordering. And, if you aren't lasagna-ed out, maybe complete the meal right on theme with the Olive Garden chocolate lasagna desert, a sweet many customers find mouthwatering.
3. Carrabba's Italian Grill Lasagne
While Carrabba's Lasagne is not entirely free from criticism, this entrée earns a top-three finish on this chain restaurant lasagna list thanks to the volume of positive feedback surrounding its overall execution. Some reviewers simply deem it as decent, while others are considerably more generous with their applause. In toe-to-toe comparisons against competing chains, several customers favored Carrabba's, praising what they considered a better blending and ratio of ingredients, as well as a more satisfying overall taste.
One reviewer described the taste as entirely other worldly, while another remarked that this chain lasagna felt as though it had been made with actual, genuine care. The proportions of cheese, meat, sauce, and pasta also appears to be a major part of the customer appreciation. The dish has also attracted enough admiration to inspire home cooks to create their own recipe iterations, which is a sure sign customers see (and taste) something worth recreating.
Of course, no lasagna reaches the upper ranks without attracting a few detractors. Some diners felt the seasoning crossed the line into excessive saltiness, complained that the noodles were too soft, and that the meat texture missed the mark. One particularly disappointed reviewer remained loyal to the aforementioned Olive Garden after giving Carrabba's what they considered a more than fair chance to win their devotion (it did not). Still, those criticisms represent the minority view, with the broader consensus pointing toward a lasagna that consistently leaves customers happy.
2. Romano's Macaroni Grill Lasagna Bolognese
Romano's Macaroni Grill narrowly misses the top spot, but only by the slimmest of margins. Its Lasagna Bolognese earns widespread praise from diners who seem to appreciate the classic approach combining noodles with bolognese sauce, Italian sausage, cheeses of ricotta and mozzarella, plus pomodorina imported from what feels like another world entirely. Unlike some chains that generate wildly divided reactions, Macaroni Grill's lasagna seems to inspire a more unified response.
Diners frequently identify it as one of the menu's best offerings, and several reviewers describe it as a must-order whenever they visit. One customer's description may be the most telling. They joked that lasagna sometimes calls to them, teasing their craving for this incredible Italian comfort food. And, when it does? It is Macaroni Grill that answers that call. Now that is the sort of compliment that certainly suggests more than simple customer satisfaction, going beyond that to denote an intense craving specifically fulfilled by this dish (exactly how great comfort food should).
Ultimately, Romano's Macaroni Grill lands at number two because it lacks the overwhelming fanfare of our top pick, not because diners find much to criticize. In fact, negative feedback was surprisingly scarce. When a lasagna becomes a go-to order for so many customers, it has clearly done something right, earning an impressive silver-medal finish here today.
1. Maggiano's Little Italy Mom's Lasagna
Chef Bobbly Flay has admitted lasagna was the hardest dish he was tasked with creating in just 45 minutes, so we'd imagine moms everywhere would find it similarly difficult to tackle in their own kitchen. As for Mom's Lasagna at Maggiano's? According to customer reviewers, it sure tastes like they took their time (in the best way). That's why Maggiano's Mom's Lasagna claimed the top spot on this ranking. The recipe itself features highlights of Italian sausage, beef, herb-rich ricotta, and marinara sauce, and customers describe eating the entree as an experience that feels homemade in the best possible sense.
Across social media, praise arrives in waves. Influencer reviewers have awarded it perfect scores, treating the dish less like a chain restaurant entrée and more like a gold star standard against which other lasagnas should be measured. The admiration extends beyond food content creators, with former Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk even going on record naming it a personal favorite (adding just one more voice to the growing chorus of supporters). Perhaps most telling of all? Customers have taken to recreating the dish in their own kitchens with copycat recipes.
While other chain restaurant lasagnas earned compliments, Mom's Lasagna generated genuine enthusiasm. When diners are handing out perfect scores and attempting to recreate your recipe themselves, you've clearly done something right.
Methodology
This rankings list relied solely on real customer opinions. We examined diner feedback from social media platforms, review sites, discussion forums, restaurant comment sections, videos, and food-focused communities to identify which chain lasagnas generated the strongest positive reactions and which inspired peak disappointment. TikTok reviews, Facebook discussions, Reddit threads, YouTube taste tests, customer ratings, and firsthand dining experiences all helped shape this final order.