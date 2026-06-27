12 Popular Fast Food Chains With The Best Customer Service In The US
Many fast food chain restaurants have thousands of locations spread across the globe. When managing a company at that scale, prioritizing human connections might seem trivial compared to growth, efficiency, sourcing, cost savings, logistics, and all the other headaches leaders have to face. But some fast food chains go above and beyond when it comes to treating everyone — customers and employees alike — with kindness, generosity, and respect.
Humility is a characteristic that never fails to impress. When a corporation or an individual restaurant makes a mistake, we want to see it remedied. Sometimes, it's as simple as apologizing and making an order right. When we dine out, even if it's burgers and fries, we want to be treated like we are special, which is why personalization also reigns supreme. Giving guests options to customize is a big plus, especially now that online and mobile app ordering are on the rise. The next time you grab a quick bite, try one of these chains that are most likely to make you smile.
Arby's
After some time off the menu, Arby's beloved potato cakes made a brief reappearance in July 2024, then disappeared. The timing meant the deep-fried beauties failed to make our ranking of the best and worst Arby's sides, but that wasn't the only problem. Diehard fans were not happy and took to social media to vent their frustrations. When Arby's decided to bring them back the following year, it made an unusual deal: a pre-class action lawsuit promising that if potato cakes are eighty-sixed again before the end of 2026, Arby's will pay out up to $1 million worth of its food to split among those who signed up for the suit. Clever PR move? Maybe, but it also proves that the company listens and responds to its customers, and we like that.
When leadership prioritizes customer satisfaction, it serves as a model for employees. Customers are consistently impressed with their experiences at Arby's restaurants. One Yelp shout-out praised the staff working at an Overland, Kansas, claiming that they remembered their name and "just had great energy. ... Great customer service goes a long way!" A Google reviewer who frequents the chain in California claims to return at least once a month because the service is always top-notch. Overall, the sentiment is that Arby's offers fast, friendly, accurate service that stands out in the fast food game.
Culver's
While some fast food chains have already started using AI for operational functions like taking orders, it doesn't seem like Culver's will be one of them — for now, at least. While speaking at an event hosted by the Cap Times in 2024, Culver's co-founder Craig Culver said that being able to see a person's face when ordering gives its restaurants a competitive edge. "Some ticket you get back from a kiosk that says, 'Thank you' — I don't think that's hospitality," he said. We agree that hearing "thank you" with a friendly smile feels a whole lot better than talking to a robot — and it's just one of the ways Culver's demonstrates its commitment to good customer service.
You'd expect Culver's — which opened its first location in humble Sauk City, Wisconsin, a small town northwest of Madison in 1984 – to embody "Midwest nice," and it does not disappoint. One Redditor noted, "I've not been to a bad location. They must treat their employees better than average," adding that they like it that Culver's has inclusive hiring practices. Happy employees translate to good service, as highlighted by multiple customers on Yelp. As Culver's CEO Julie Fussner previously explained to QSR Magazine, the sunny reputation of Culver's workers comes down to franchisees treating employees like family and making hospitality their top priority.
Chick-fil-A
Years ago, when Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy was staying at a fancy hotel, an interaction with an employee made him feel extra special: They replied to "thank you" with a sincere "my pleasure." Cathy went home and asked his employees to do the same, and those two little words have become central to the company's customer service mission ever since. The mission pays off, as ASCI ranked Chick-fil-A No. 1 in customer satisfaction among fast food restaurants in its 2025 rankings (though it does also have the slowest drive-thru).
YouGov also ranked Chick-fil-A at the top of fast food brands based on quality, noting its high marks for customer service — one survey participant said they get a warm feeling from how they are treated, which makes them feel like a valued guest. It's a common consensus. A Facebook fan even shared that her daughter says, "If you THINK you got bad service at [Chick-fil-A], then something's wrong with you! Not them." You can count on a good meal as well as good service, with YouGov ranking it the highest-quality fast food chain in the U.S.
KFC
Kudos to KFC for securing the silver medal in QSR Magazine's 2025 ranking of fast food drive-thru speed (it lost to Taco Bell by less than five seconds). So, when you're cruising through for a Build-Your-Own Bucket that includes what we think is the best coleslaw, you can be sure you'll be back on the road quickly.
While KFC ranked second in YouGov's 2026 ranking of chicken spots, competition in that niche has been brutal. In 2025, the company bet on listening to its customers. It launched the Kentucky Fried Comeback campaign, offering free chicken in exchange for honest feedback."If people can give their ex a million second chances, I hope our fans can give us one," said KFC U.S. president Catherine Tan-Gillespie in a press release, adding, "We won't smile until our customers do."
Customers are noticing the extra effort. While they're not always impressed with the food, guests often stress the kindness of the chain's workers. One Yelp reviewer said they received "exceptional service" when his questions were resolved by a manager "in a personal and very respectful manner," while another customer also took to Yelp to relay their pleasant experience. "I placed my order through the KFC app, walked in, and was greeted by a super friendly gentleman," they wrote.
Starbucks
If you have an uncommon name, odds are you're either entertained or annoyed when a Starbucks barista butchers it on your cup, but then you probably don't think of it again. But the little act of writing on your cup is one of the reasons we keep coming back to the world's largest coffeehouse chain, which has been around since 1971. Some baristas add a little note to spark more joy, as this Google fan of a Nashville Starbucks noted, "The customer service is always personable and friendly, especially from Bri, who makes my drinks and writes the kindest notes on them!"
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol says personalized service is one of his big goals for the company. "What defines Starbucks is going to be a community. It's going to be the barista customer experience," he told QSR Magazine. It's not uncommon for customers to develop favorite baristas at their local location, with many taking to Reddit to share how they've improved their experience — whether that's respecting the fact someone's an introvert, making self-deprecating jokes, or improvising a drink to their preference. "The people that work there are fantastic, friendly, professional always [with] personal interest [in] the customer," one customer summarized about their local Starbucks on Yelp.
Five Guys
There's a lot to love about Five Guys — and not just the fact that it serves some of the best burgers in the biz. Five Guys makes its food to order, so you know your quick meal didn't camp under a heat lamp. The chain, which boasts some 1,900 locations worldwide, puts effort into nailing the vibe, including curating its own playlists. But it's the service that counts, and customers have shared their admiration for how Five Guys treats its clientele.
As one repeat customer noted on Yelp, "It's the service that wins the 5 stars. Every single time I've come into this Five Guys all the employees are so welcoming, kind and helpful. Each one makes sure to greet and or acknowledge [customers]." Others have named the employees as a highlight of their experience, mentioning their strong work ethic and friendly demeanor. One Google reviewer went so far as to write, "Thank you guys for reminding me there's good people in this world."
When a CEO of a huge company recognizes individual employees, it can lead to positive results. In February 2026, the chain ran a BOGO deal that was much more popular than anticipated. CEO Jerry Murrell, who could have easily ignored the chaos, apologized and gave each store $1,000 to divvy among the employees who worked that day. Kindness breeds kindness, so it's not surprising that customers are impressed with Five Guys' service.
Subway
It's true that Subway, the sandwich giant that's been around for more than 60 years and has more than 35,000 locations around the world, has faced some challenges in recent years, but three things keep it on ASCI's annual quick service satisfaction ranking: customization, consistency, and convenience.
Because of how each Subway is set up, a guest would almost have to try to get an in-person order wrong. An employee will make the sandwich right in front of you, so you can mitigate any mistakes in real time. And since the subs are on-demand, diners can customize to their heart's content — there are so many combinations, one person could not possibly try them all. But it seems that once a Subway fan gets their combo right, they stick with it. Another satisfied Reddit customer values the brand's consistency, "So far I've never once had a bad experience with Subway and I've been loyal to my Subway order since I was 15." Even those who haven't visited in a while are impressed by the service and quality, praising the workers' kind attitudes while prepping their sandwiches.
In addition to the standalone Subways, many are tucked into convenience stores, gas stations, and even some Walmarts, making ordering and pickup a seamless part of running errands. And to make "eating fresh" even more convenient, select Walmart stores offer Subway as part of its grocery delivery options.
In-N-Out Burger
Ever since the first In-N-Out Burger opened just east of Los Angeles in 1948, it has had its devotees, including chefs Julia Child and Anthony Bourdain. In 2025, it was the absolute top burger chain in the U.S., according to Yelp. The family-owned chain is the only fast food burger joint on this list that doesn't operate under a franchise model — which, according to its CEO Lynsi Snyder, is why it maintains consistency across locations. According to customers, the service shines even when they are super busy (which they often are), to the point that one diner even took to Reddit to question how they stay so positive all the time.
In-N-Out is so committed to maintaining this standard of friendly service that it has declined to integrate mobile ordering. "Part of what makes In‑N‑Out and the experience so special is the interaction and the customer service that we're able to give," Snyder said during a talk at a speaker series at Pepperdine University (via YouTube). One repeat customer took to Reddit to say they feel the company's commitment to service, noting that the "work-pay-culture" makes for happier employees — the happiest in the business, according to a 2025 survey — who enjoy their jobs, and "in some weird way makes the food feel/taste better too." Diners have also praised employees for their efficiency and small gestures, such as opening the door and greeting them with a smile. Service so good, you can taste it.
Raising Cane's
We already know that Raising Cane's serves a more-than-able chicken finger, but does it deliver equally impressive customer service? Apparently, the privately owned chicken chain that's been around since 1996 delivers on its "One Love" promise — serving quality chicken meals better than anyone else. Customers can't help but notice equally high-quality service, with workers consistently greeting guests with a smile and going above and beyond to make things right if the food doesn't meet expectations.
Thankfully, at Cane's, the food is cooked to order, ensuring that it's typically hot and fresh. A diner who ate at the Lutz, Florida location, shared on Yelp that their family enjoyed quick, friendly service and crispy fries. "The line moved quickly and the employees at the counter were nice," they wrote, praising the speed at which they received their food. A tourist visiting the Broadway location in Nashville cited quick and efficient service, accurate substitutions, and kind employees who exuded Southern charm. Others have had similar experiences at other stores, with one visitor even raving on Facebook, "Whoever is in charge of hiring at Canes is doing an AMAZING JOB!"
Jack in the Box
While some of the fast food restaurants on this list stay hyper-focused on one type of food, Jack in the Box gives the customer a little bit of everything. Whether you want All Day Breakfast, a lunch burger or taco, or a late-night Munchie Meal, it's all here. And that's part of the appeal — one Redditor noted they order from Jack in the Box more often than other places because its menu is so varied. And many of its more than 2,000 locations are also open well into the wee hours, making it a convenient option for night owls.
When Jack in the Box gets it wrong, it's quick to make it right. One Yelp reviewer in San Diego was impressed after missing some items from a mobile order and contacted customer service via the website. "Within an hour, I received a text from the store manager apologizing for what happened, she invited me back to get the entire order remade," they wrote. This experience isn't limited to San Diego. Customers at stores in Idaho, Texas, Missouri, and beyond have also praised the workers' efficiency, patience, and all-around kindness.
Jack in the Box has been around since 1951 and knows what its customers want and delivers. To celebrate its 75th birthday, Jack in the Box brought back the cult favorite Hot Mess Cheeseburger, which first debuted in 2013 – and definitely made people happy when it returned. This is a chain that listens.
Burger King
Burger King has been around for more than 70 years and has over 19,000 locations in more than 100 countries. One would think the "king" of the second-largest fast-food burger franchise in the world would be too busy for a lot of personal interactions, but think again.
In 2026, BK president Tom Curtis decided to go all in on his commitment to customer service and shared his phone number so guests could call him personally. For two weeks, he took calls and listened to suggestions for how the franchise could improve. He told CBS News, "You learn so much from a casual conversation." This commitment to customers trickles down to the store level, too. One Reddit fan is feeling the love: "I recognize that the employees recognize me — it's this little extra touch that keeps me coming back for more." Customers have noticed the difference, with one taking to Facebook to write, "If there was one fast food place I HATED going to it used to be Burger King. But the upgrade in staff and customer service [is] superb."
Taco Bell
In 2025, Taco Bell landed the top spot on QSR Magazine's annual ranking of fast food drive-thru speed for the fifth year in a row. The fast food juggernaut has been around for more than 60 years, but it doesn't rest on its laurels. After reporting growth in 2025, CEO Sean Tresvant told Business Insider that they will continue to innovate the menu and also "make sure we're innovating from a guest hospitality standpoint."
Tresvant's commitment to improving Taco Bell's hospitality is showing, according to a Missouri diner who was thrilled with their experience. "Today we gave it another shot and the team members [were] very nice," they wrote on Facebook, adding, "Keep up the good work guys!" Other visitors have raved about the kindness exhibited by Taco Bell workers, plus their commitment to making it up to customers when things go wrong. "Every time I go through the drive-through even when my order is wrong which rarely happens you guys are always so kind about it," another customer wrote, also on Facebook. "We need more people like you."
Taco Bell's top-notch customer service extends to the app, which is a favorite with Redditors. One poster loves the convenience and customization, "It makes it easier to customize stuff how I want. I can just edit the thing from home and make the changes clearly rather than having to sit in the drive thru and do it through a horrible speaker." Fans also praise the deals and ease of use. Sometimes, it seems, a machine can offer a positive customer experience.
Methodology
We defined a fast food restaurant chain as one that enforces uniformity across its locations, serves its food on trays or in bags with plasticware, has centralized drink and condiment stations, does not do table service, has a counter with a menu board for ordering, and offers drive-thru service.
We started by reviewing the 2025 American Customer Satisfaction Index rankings for quick-service restaurants and the 2025 YouGov rankings for quality, then dug deeper to see what real customers were saying about customer service on sites such as Reddit, Yelp, Google, Facebook, and Tripadvisor. We also looked at what each chain's corporate leadership was saying about valuing the customer experience and what they have done to enhance it. While customer service will always vary by location, these chains have generated the most consistently positive reviews.