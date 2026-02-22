5 Fast Food Chains That Have Already Started Using AI

It's pretty insidious how artificial intelligence is managing to invade every aspect of our lives. You can't even Google "chicken recipes" without some chatbot chiming in. Worse yet, once you find what you're looking for, the recipes may be AI-generated, which means they weren't tested beforehand. Apparently, AI foodbots are even publishing mushroom-foraging guides with unsafe advice. (Eek.) So it's no surprise AI is also making inroads in the restaurant industry, to the point where it's now been adopted by a number of fast-food chains.

There are stand-alone restaurants that incorporate high tech, too, like the Arizona ramen restaurant that has a cat-shaped robot waiter. However, fast food chains in particular seem to be adopting AI at a rapid pace that may transform the entire industry more quickly than we can imagine. Why is this happening? Restaurant spokespeople may boast that AI equals a better customer experience, although results, so far, are mixed. Nevertheless, the bottom line is, well, the bottom line. Restaurant chains are in it for the money, honey, since any task that can be outsourced to a robot means that the owners don't have to pay a human to do it. AI is also collecting tons of customer data, so restaurants can figure out even more ways to get their hands on our ever-dwindling discretionary funds.