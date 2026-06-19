Dupe Detective: Fairlife Ultra-Filtered Milk Vs Target Ultra-Filtered Milk
Welcome to Dupe Detective, a new column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor version to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.
The biggest qualities that set ultra-filtered milk apart from standard milk are less sugar and higher protein content. Accordingly, the growth in demand for high-protein foods through the mid-2020s led to a boom in ultra-filtered milk's popularity. Fairlife is synonymous with ultra-filtered milk more than perhaps any other company, which shouldn't come as a huge surprise given that the company is among 11 popular brands actually owned by Coca-Cola.
In June of 2026, Target debuted its own take on ultra-filtered milk, packaged under its Good & Gather brand. I picked up both unflavored and chocolate versions of Target's new product during the week of its release to see whether or not it's capable of contending with Fairlife, and belonging among the best high-protein finds at Target. Ahead are my thoughts on both Target's dupes and its name-brand Fairlife equivalents, before my pick for which brand's ultra-filtered milk is superior.
Taste Test: Target Good & Gather Ultra-Filtered Milk
From both Target's Good & Gather brand and Fairlife, I picked up a bottle of 2% milk and one of chocolate milk. As soon as I tried my Good & Gather 2% milk, I could tell that the ultra-filtering process altered its character. Texturally, I found it both a little watery and perceptibly powdery. In other words, it was a little thin but still had some heft to it, like its high protein content was noticeable despite that thinness. I would describe its flavor as mostly that of dairy, but without much fat. It certainly tasted like milk, albeit with a part of the typical dairy experience missing. I wouldn't consider Target's Good & Gather Ultra-Filtered Milk a suitable replacement for regular milk, but for those coveting its high protein content, it tastes perfectly fine.
Target's Good & Gather Ultra-Filtered Chocolate Milk hit me with a big dose of added sweetener up front. Its ingredients list names sugar relatively early, whereas monk fruit extract is near the end, but I found that the flavor of the latter — which is one of the 11 best natural sweetener substitutes for processed sugar — dominated. Chocolate was an accent to the monk fruit, rather than vice versa. Its texture, meanwhile, was rich and creamy, considerably more so than its 2% counterpart.
Taste Test: Fairlife Ultra-Filtered Milk
I tried Fairlife's 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk after its Target Good & Gather equivalent. Right off the bat, I found it quite a bit different, to the extent that I could confidently identify each in a blind taste test. For what it's worth, there are those who think Fairlife milk has a weird smell after opening, but that wasn't something I noticed. In fact, I found it pretty close to regular milk. A buttery richness, for example, was prominent, whereas that was a quality missing from its Target dupe. Only when I had a big sip to finish off the glass I poured did I notice it was just a bit watery. Overall, however, most people likely wouldn't notice it was any different from standard milk if they weren't told ahead of time.
Like its Target equivalent, my Fairlife Ultra-Filtered Chocolate Milk featured the identifiable taste of added sweetener — sucralose, in this case — but it merely supported the flavor of chocolate at its forefront, as intended. It was also texturally thick and creamy, but no more or less so than the Target Good & Gather chocolate milk. The biggest difference between the two products, then, was the prominence of cocoa-forward chocolate in the Fairlife chocolate milk, rather than natural sweetener at its forefront.
Final verdict: is the Target dupe better or does the original reign supreme?
Sometimes I find that a grocery store dupe and its name-brand inspiration are pretty close in quality. When I compared Walmart's Great Value Sweet Hawaiian Rolls to King's Hawaiian rolls, for example, King's Hawaiian came out ahead, but only by a slim margin. Target's ultra-filtered milk, on the other hand, falls well short of its name-brand equivalent.
Whereas I found that Target's Good & Gather 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk was thin and powdery, Fairlife's product provided practically the same experience as regular milk, but with more protein and less sugar. Meanwhile, natural sweetener defined the taste of Target's Good & Gather Ultra-Filtered Chocolate Milk, while straight-up chocolate was at the forefront of the Fairlife version. Comparing their nutritional facts, neither brand offers a huge advantage over the other. Those deficiencies in taste, therefore, are enough to warrant considering Fairlife's offerings outright superior to Target's ultra-filtered milk dupes. Nevertheless, Target's Good & Gather products don't necessarily taste bad — if, say, their extra gram of protein is a selling point, they probably won't disappoint, even if they're perceptibly worse than the Fairlife products beside them.
How do Target and Fairlife's prices and nutritional content compare?
I purchased each Good & Gather as well as both Fairlife drinks at the same Target store. In fact, they were arranged in a shared refrigerated case such that each Target dupe was on the same shelf as its Fairlife counterpart. Both of my Fairlife ultra-filtered milks cost $5.39, while my Target dupes were each $4.99.
A one-cup serving of Good & Gather 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk totals 120 calories, 5 grams of fat, 3 grams of which are saturated fat, 25 milligrams of cholesterol, 65 milligrams of sodium, 6 grams of carbs, 6 grams of sugar, and 14 grams of protein. One cup of Good & Gather Ultra-Filtered Chocolate Milk equals 140 calories, 5 grams of fat, 3 grams of which are saturated fat, 25 milligrams of cholesterol, 170 milligrams of sodium, 19 grams of carbs, 9 grams of sugar, and 15 grams of protein.
Meanwhile, the same quantity of Fairlife 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk totals 120 calories, 4.5 grams of fat, 3 grams of which are saturated fat, 20 milligrams of cholesterol, 120 milligrams of sodium, 6 grams of carbs, 6 grams of sugar, and 13 grams of protein. Finally, Fairlife Ultra-Filtered Chocolate Milk is equivalent to 140 calories, 4.5 grams of fat, 3 grams of which are saturated fat, 20 milligrams of cholesterol, 280 milligrams of sodium, 13 grams of carbs, 12 grams of sugar, and 13 grams of protein.
Methodology
I bought all four of my ultra-filtered milks from the same Target in the suburbs of Las Vegas. At home, I refrigerated them for about 30 minutes before trying them just to ensure they were at a suitable temperature. But, because they all came from the same store, they were all starting at the same baseline temperature regardless.
As reflected in my photos, I poured each milk into its own glass. I only tasted them poured, never straight from the bottle. I tried the Target 2% milk first, followed by the 2% Fairlife milk, before switching to each chocolate milk in the same order. I only finished tasting a particular milk when I felt like I had solidified my thoughts on it. When all my opinions were recorded, I finished the remainder of each cup of milk in one big gulp, which did end up inspiring a couple of new insights. My assessments are based entirely on this experience and not any past thoughts I may have had on any of the featured products.