Dupe Detective: Fairlife Ultra-Filtered Milk Vs Target Ultra-Filtered Milk

Welcome to Dupe Detective, a new column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor version to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

The biggest qualities that set ultra-filtered milk apart from standard milk are less sugar and higher protein content. Accordingly, the growth in demand for high-protein foods through the mid-2020s led to a boom in ultra-filtered milk's popularity. Fairlife is synonymous with ultra-filtered milk more than perhaps any other company, which shouldn't come as a huge surprise given that the company is among 11 popular brands actually owned by Coca-Cola.

In June of 2026, Target debuted its own take on ultra-filtered milk, packaged under its Good & Gather brand. I picked up both unflavored and chocolate versions of Target's new product during the week of its release to see whether or not it's capable of contending with Fairlife, and belonging among the best high-protein finds at Target. Ahead are my thoughts on both Target's dupes and its name-brand Fairlife equivalents, before my pick for which brand's ultra-filtered milk is superior.