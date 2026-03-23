The 11 Best Natural Sweetener Substitutes For Processed Sugar

As sweet as it is, processed sugar has long had a reputation for not being good for you, especially in large quantities. Processed refined sugar contains 99% sucrose, which comes from a mix of both sugarcane and sugar beet. While processed sugar's ability to sweeten everything from hot and iced tea to baked goods has long been revered, consumption of it has been linked to health issues and dental cavities. While you don't have to completely cut processed sugar out of your diet, which would be almost impossible to do since it's hidden in food items you wouldn't expect, you can often replace it with more natural sugars when available.

Many natural sugars are preferred to the processed alternative because they have more healthy compounds and greater nutritional value overall. Natural sugars are found in whole foods such as milk, fruit, and even some vegetables, such as carrots, squash and tomatoes.

Naturally occurring sugars are turned into everything from syrups to powders, and can be used in the same ways as processed sugar. The next time you're baking your favorite cakes or cookies, or whipping up a sauce, consider squeezing, sprinkling, or stirring one of these more natural sugars into your recipe. For example, if a recipe calls for brown sugar, you can replace it with a dark-hued honey.