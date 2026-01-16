Only Swap Sugar For Maple Syrup If You Do This Crucial Step

Liquid sweeteners, like honey, agave nectar, molasses, and maple syrup, offer alternatives to refined white sugar. They can save you from an emergency grocery run — and they have other benefits, too. Using liquid sweeteners in lieu of sugar can give your baked goods deeper, more complex flavors. Maple syrup is more versatile than you'd expect, and it's a great place to start if you're venturing into liquid sweeteners. Real maple syrup has a nutty, caramel-like flavor and offers a lower glycemic index than white sugar, meaning blood sugar spikes aren't as severe. It's also a source of antioxidants and minerals, especially magnesium.

Substituting one ingredient for another often requires a little skill and scientific know-how. To learn more, The Takeout talked to Scott Rodriguez, chief culinary officer for Perkins American Food Co. "You can substitute maple syrup for sugar, but it should not be done at a one-to-one ratio," Rodriguez says. "A good guideline is to use ¾ of a cup of maple syrup for every 1 cup of granulated sugar."

Rodriguez notes that you'll need to make other changes, too. "Because maple syrup is a liquid, you will also need to reduce other liquids in the recipe to keep the batter from becoming too loose," he says. Simply remove a few tablespoons of liquid that contribute to moisture (like water or milk, but not fats like oil or melted butter) for each cup of sugar you substitute.