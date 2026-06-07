Dupe Detective: Are Great Value Sweet Hawaiian Rolls Better Than The Real Thing?

Welcome back to Dupe Detective, a column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

While King's Hawaiian makes a range of products including seasonings, sauces, and even Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites, the brand is, more than anything else, synonymous with its Hawaiian Sweet Rolls. The subtle touch of sugar makes it a favorite for everything from savory sliders to gooey cinnamon rolls for the sweet breakfast pastry of your dreams.

It's so surprise that the beloved Portuguese-inspired treat have inspired plenty of competitors including Walmart, which packages its "sweet Hawaiian rolls" under the proprietary Great Value label. But is the behemoth chain able to find to sweet success with its cheaper dupe or does King's Hawaiian reign supreme? I tasted tested the two products in order to find out which version takes the crown.