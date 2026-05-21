King's Hawaiian X Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites Will Have You Singing Ba-Ba-Ba-Banana

In celebration of the upcoming release of the family-friendly film, "Minions & Monsters," King's Hawaiian has rolled out a new version of its sweet rolls, and I'm honestly not sure I'm ready. King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites are a playful twist on classic King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls featuring an even sweeter flavor.

As if the King's Hawaiian Rolls weren't sweet enough, King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites come with separate banana-flavored sugar that fans are directed to sprinkle directly onto the rolls just before eating. Now, allow me to be clear: I've got nothing against banana-flavored desserts. After all, what could be better than a simple 3-ingredient homemade banana bread alongside a piping hot cup of joe in the morning?

I gotta say, though, the description of King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites had me less than excited to give them a try. And while I'm sure this new release would make for a fun snack for kids' parties, I'd be lying if I said I'm not a bit turned off by the idea. Nevertheless, I'm willing to try just about any snack, at least once. Will King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites shake up my taste buds, or will this banana-flavored Minion snack prove despicable, indeed? There's only one way to find out! Join me as I review King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites, coming up next.