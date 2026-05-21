King's Hawaiian X Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites Will Have You Singing Ba-Ba-Ba-Banana
In celebration of the upcoming release of the family-friendly film, "Minions & Monsters," King's Hawaiian has rolled out a new version of its sweet rolls, and I'm honestly not sure I'm ready. King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites are a playful twist on classic King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls featuring an even sweeter flavor.
As if the King's Hawaiian Rolls weren't sweet enough, King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites come with separate banana-flavored sugar that fans are directed to sprinkle directly onto the rolls just before eating. Now, allow me to be clear: I've got nothing against banana-flavored desserts. After all, what could be better than a simple 3-ingredient homemade banana bread alongside a piping hot cup of joe in the morning?
I gotta say, though, the description of King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites had me less than excited to give them a try. And while I'm sure this new release would make for a fun snack for kids' parties, I'd be lying if I said I'm not a bit turned off by the idea. Nevertheless, I'm willing to try just about any snack, at least once. Will King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites shake up my taste buds, or will this banana-flavored Minion snack prove despicable, indeed? There's only one way to find out! Join me as I review King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites, coming up next.
Methodology
King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites were sent to me by the company for my honest review. Availability, pricing, and other details mentioned in the article are all subject to change.
Do King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites taste good?
King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites taste pretty great, which surprised me, because I didn't expect them to. Upon opening the package, I looked at the snack before me and sighed; not only did it look unappetizing, but I also wondered how the heck the sugar would adhere without the use of butter or heat.
I took a deep breath, opened the container, poured on the sugar, and shook it around. After all was said and done, I was pretty impressed; though a lot of sugar remained on the bottom of the container, each roll was perfectly coated in a beautiful, crystalline banana topping.
I picked up a King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bite and gave it a quick nibble; to be honest, my initial impression wasn't great. I could taste the artificial flavor of the banana sugar, which was an immediate turn-off. As I continued to chew, though, I noticed my opinion shifting, albeit against my will. Before I knew it, my toddler and I had sampled not one, not two, but three rolls and counting. The verdict was in: King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites tasted better than I was willing to admit.
How do King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites compare to King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls?
King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites taste similar to the original King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, though there are definite differences. First, these new Minion banana bites are very small; I'd describe them as bite-sized. The texture of the rolls is similar to the original in that they are soft yet firm, though these banana bites seemed slightly denser, almost like a cross between a donut and a bagel.
That leads me to my next point: King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites taste very similar to glazed donuts. It's hard to imagine a King's Hawaiian Sweet Roll getting any sweeter (unless you already know the trick to transforming them into breakfast pastries), but King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites manages to do it in a way that works. And though the banana sugar is artificially flavored, it doesn't taste too bad; once you can get past its initial artificial flavor, the taste is quite complementary to the mild sweetness of the roll itself.
One last difference between the Shake 'Em Banana Bites and the classic Hawaiian Sweet Rolls is how long each lasts. Though untopped banana bites likely stay fresher for longer, once dusted with banana sugar, these bites taste best when consumed within 45 minutes, according to the brand. Pretty disappointing if you ask me.
King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites featured a delicious flavor I just couldn't shake off ...
King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites are tasty indeed, and this is coming from someone who doesn't like a lot of sweetness. Though certainly sugary, the light banana flavor combined with the natural sweetness of the roll made for an enjoyable snack that would go great with a cold glass of milk.
Overall, King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites taste like glazed gas station donuts (without the glaze, of course), and no, it's not a bad thing. The texture, though firmer than a donut, was pleasantly dense and chewy, yet somehow still soft. And though I certainly have my gripes about the lack of longevity once prepared, I do think King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites are worth the purchase, especially if you plan to devour them in one sitting.
King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites won't be for everyone, and I personally hated the banana-sugar shaking process. That said, these are perfect for kids, as the procedure is easy enough for them to do on their own, making for a great "snacktivity" to enjoy, with or without the upcoming Minion movie.
Where can I buy King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites?
King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites will be released on May 20, and can be found at retailers nationwide, according to the company. The classic King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls come priced at $4.72 at my local Walmart, and that is for 12 rolls. The King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em Banana Bites feature around 24 miniature rolls per container, but I'd imagine the pricing would be a little higher, or even around the same, as the original.
Remember, King's Hawaiian x Minions Shake 'Em banana bites are a limited-time offering, so if you're interested in sampling them, be sure to do so soon. Though not explicitly stated by the company, I'd think you could at least get your hands on these up until "Minions & Monsters" officially released in theaters July 1, but I could be wrong; grab 'em before they're gone!