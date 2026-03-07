The Glazed Gas Station Donuts That Midwesterners Prefer Over Krispy Kremes

One of the first things I learned upon moving to Wisconsin is that there is one gas station/convenience store that stands above the rest: Kwik Trip. I'm originally from the East Coast and have always been a Sheetz partisan (although Wawa's a solid second), but I was impressed on my first visit to the chain that has outposts throughout the upper Midwest (including Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and both Dakotas). There are many must-tries at Kwik Trip – I can speak for the breakfast sandwiches and fried chicken — but the most beloved item of all may be Glazers. These glazed donuts are baked fresh every day at the chain's bakery in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

If you're thinking that Midwesterners may not have access to other donut chains to rate these gas station desserts so highly, think again. There are several Dunkins within about a 15-minute drive from me, and in 20 minutes, I can make it to the Krispy Kreme across town. Glazers, however, are homegrown, so they command a loyalty these out-of-state chains can't come close to matching. Fans will loudly declare that they are even better than the Krispy Kreme donuts they so closely resemble. (I have a more personal reason for being a fan — Glazers were born in 2003, as was my son.)

The host of "Wisconsin Foodie," a TV show that airs on our local PBS station, toured the Kwik Trip bakery and watched the Glazers being made from start to finish. The highlight of his trip seemed to be the taste test, though — biting into one, he exclaimed, "My God, that's good," followed by a string of foodie cliches such as "pillowy goodness" and "melt-in-your-mouth."