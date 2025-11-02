6 Must-Try Food Items At Kwik Trip According To Reddit

When I first moved to Wisconsin, all I knew about the food culture was that the three pillars were beer, cheese, and bratwurst. Beer brats manage to combine two out of three, but there's undoubtedly a way to add cheese to complete the trifecta. I soon found out, however, that the local fare has a few more pillars, including the brandy-based Wisconsin old-fashioned, the Friday fish fry (it's not just for Lent, or for Catholics), and Kwik Trip.

You can find this gas station chain throughout the Midwest, but like Culver's, it was born in the Badger State. Charlie Berens, who would be Wisconsin's official state comedian if the legislature had a sense of humor, frequently mentions Kwik Trip in his routines, particularly its food offerings. He's shouted out its pizza, chicken tenders, and fried cheese curds (another Wisconsin staple), as well as the beer cave — yes, Wisconsin gas stations sell booze. While he may be one of the more famous Kwik Trip superfans, numerous Midwestern Redditors have also weighed in with some of their favorites.

There's no consensus, of course, so we can't provide a definitive list of Kwik Trip's greatest hits. It's safe to say that just about everything on the menu at this quintessentially Midwestern convenience chain is sure to have its audience. The following six items keep cropping up again and again, though, so I'll definitely be checking them out next time I'm in Kwik Trip territory. While this mega chain is prevalent in the 'burbs, in my urban area, we get Temu knockoffs with names like Kwik Stop that are okay for gas and not much else.