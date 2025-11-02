6 Must-Try Food Items At Kwik Trip According To Reddit
When I first moved to Wisconsin, all I knew about the food culture was that the three pillars were beer, cheese, and bratwurst. Beer brats manage to combine two out of three, but there's undoubtedly a way to add cheese to complete the trifecta. I soon found out, however, that the local fare has a few more pillars, including the brandy-based Wisconsin old-fashioned, the Friday fish fry (it's not just for Lent, or for Catholics), and Kwik Trip.
You can find this gas station chain throughout the Midwest, but like Culver's, it was born in the Badger State. Charlie Berens, who would be Wisconsin's official state comedian if the legislature had a sense of humor, frequently mentions Kwik Trip in his routines, particularly its food offerings. He's shouted out its pizza, chicken tenders, and fried cheese curds (another Wisconsin staple), as well as the beer cave — yes, Wisconsin gas stations sell booze. While he may be one of the more famous Kwik Trip superfans, numerous Midwestern Redditors have also weighed in with some of their favorites.
There's no consensus, of course, so we can't provide a definitive list of Kwik Trip's greatest hits. It's safe to say that just about everything on the menu at this quintessentially Midwestern convenience chain is sure to have its audience. The following six items keep cropping up again and again, though, so I'll definitely be checking them out next time I'm in Kwik Trip territory. While this mega chain is prevalent in the 'burbs, in my urban area, we get Temu knockoffs with names like Kwik Stop that are okay for gas and not much else.
BBQ rib sandwich
The barbecue rib sandwich is something that Kwik Trip has had on the menu since the early 2010s. This sandwich used to sell for as little as $1, and can still be bought for as little as $1.79 on special. It's basically the gas station version of a McRib, only some fans claim it's far tastier. One Reddit user, commenting on an r/fastfood thread about the McRib, said: "There's a regional gas station near me called Kwik Trip that has a BBQ Rib sandwich that's better than the McRib. I usually try a McRib every year and regret it." The Kwik Rib is also quite a bit cheaper (McRibs were selling for around $6 last time we saw them) and can be found in the Hot Spot every day instead of disappearing at the whim of Kwik Trip corporate headquarters.
Yet another way in which this sandwich beats McDonald's is that it comes with access to a toppings bar featuring fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, as well as pickles and a chipotle sauce. Redditors have listed this grab-and-go sandwich among their hot food favorites, but FYI: If you want something more substantial, Kwik Trip also offers a half-rack of barbecue ribs as one of its take-home meals.
Breakfast sandwiches
Breakfast may or may not be the most important meal of the day (the jury's still out on this), but if you have to hit the road early, a stop at Kwik Trip will definitely brighten up your morning. The chain offers a range of breakfast sandwiches, with the ones on croissants being particularly popular. A number of Redditors are especially fond of the sausage, egg, and cheese croissant, with one person noting that it goes well with a side of hash brown sticks. Others prefer the bacon croissant, though. The waffle breakfast sandwiches also have their fans, with one person lamenting its addictive nature: "That damn waffle breakfast sandwich ..."
If you take a more nuanced version of what the word "sandwich" encompasses, your savory breakfast options open even wider. Kwik Trip breakfast burritos are said to be pretty darn good, while the breakfast burger is also quite popular with Redditors. If you're not sure whether you want something savory or sweet, there's a pancake-wrapped sausage on a stick that one commenter described as a "breakfast corndog." It may be too much of a stretch to call it a sandwich, but it's still worth a mention.
Glazers and dunkers
If you watch Charlie Berens' videos on any of his social media channels, you've undoubtedly heard him mention "Glazers" a time or two. If you don't know what he's talking about, Googling the definition won't help, since Google seems pretty clueless on the subject. In the Midwest, though, the word "glazer" really only means one thing: glazed donuts from Kwik Trip. This menu item was introduced in 2003, and to celebrate the fact that the donuts are now old enough to drink, 2024 saw the introduction of Glazer-inspired beer. This limited-time offering may no longer be available at Kwik Trip, but in the words of one Redditor, "The glazers are a must."
That being said, they're not the only donuts on offer at Kwik Trip. There's also a wide range of "Dunkers," a term that seems to be applied to every other ring-shaped sweet pastry on the menu. Redditors rave about the pink lemonade, raspberry, and blueberry ones, although the banana ones drew mixed reviews. Several Redditors compared them to banana-flavored Laffy Taffy, but one person said, "So far, everyone I've talked to that's had them has loved them, myself included." As for the chocolate Dunkers, I personally can vouch for this variety, since I ate two of them just the other day and would gladly do it again.
Smoothies
Costco fans get all excited over the food court smoothies, but the berry smoothie that people loved was replaced in early 2025 with a strawberry-banana one that's now the only choice on the menu. If you're a Midwesterner who's not into bananas (or strawberries) or simply refuses to pony up Costco's $60 membership fee, you might want to try Kwik Trip's smoothies since Redditors say they're well worth the (quick) trip.
The smoothies come in a variety of flavors and formats. The ones kept in Kwik Trip's floor coolers are the more traditional kind made with fresh fruit, while the ones from the Fresh Blends machines seem more like fruit-flavored (or even non-fruit-flavored) slushies. Traditional smoothies or not, they're still pretty popular. One Redditor claims, " Their fresh blend smoothies are pretty good, almost any flavor! Not exactly the same as a real smoothie, but it's close enough and much easier/cheaper, so I go for them a lot." Commenters recommend the mango, passionfruit, mixed berry, and lemonade ones, and one person suggested adding a drizzle of chocolate syrup from the coffee bar to a strawberry smoothie for a DIY chocolate-covered strawberry drink. They also mentioned that at one point, Kwik Trip even featured Glazer-flavored smoothies, which they described as "pretty okay, although a bit weird."
Urge chips
Kwik Trip also sells a selection of packaged snacks that you might not find anywhere else, including a line of chips called Urge. These, it seems, are an offshoot of Old Dutch, although they're a Kwik Trip exclusive item. One Redditor enthuses, " Urge BBQ chips are my favorite BBQ chips," while others praise the plain, cheddar jalapeño, and cheddar sour cream flavors, as well as the Dorito knockoff tortilla chips and the flavored popcorn.
Kwik Trip sometimes gets the urge, so to speak, to experiment with less-familiar chip flavors. In 2021, it introduced the Canadian favorite, ketchup chips, to great acclaim, while somewhere along the line, it also seems to have added all-dressed. In 2016, Urge came out with Glazer-flavored tortilla chips, which they followed up in 2024 with Blueberry Dunker ripple potato chips. One Redditor could only comment, "They were definitely blueberry flavored, I can say that much," but a corporate spokesperson said that these chips were very successful. April Fool's Day 2025 saw Kwik Trip once more releasing an interesting flavor drop: gas station roller dog. This was not meant as a joke, but was a genuine hot dog-flavored potato chip that a Redditor described as "good, but not great." Whether or not you enjoy the taste of any given limited-time Urge offering, though, they're always worth trying for the weirdness factor alone.
Wings
As I mentioned way back at the beginning, Kwik Trip has chicken tenders, but they've also got the rest of the bird, which you can get fried, roasted, in a bowl with gravy, or in a salad or pot pie. As far as Reddit is concerned, though, the standout chicken dish is the boneless wings, which are available in plain, BBQ, Buffalo, garlic parmesan, and sweet & spicy.
Some Redditors count the BBQ wings among their favorite Kwik Trip foods, while others favor the Buffalo ones — I'm always on Team Buffalo, myself. The flavor that draws the most raves, however, is garlic parmesan. One person swears they're the best that can be found anywhere, since both of the seasonings are so pronounced. One Kwik Trip employee devoted a whole r/KwikTrip thread to their passion for these wings, declaring: "I live, eat, and breathe Kwik Trip Parmesan garlic boneless wings. Help me," while a commenter concurred: "My husband just bought them and me, my kids, and him finished the box in two seconds flat and I think they are my favorite boneless wings that I've ever had." A third person chimed in: "I love these wings so much." So ... they're pretty good, then? Yeah, no, for sure.